Editorial: Illicit fentanyl is feeding metro area’s violent and property crime as well as rise in overdose deaths

Last week’s front-page stories on the explosion of illicit fentanyl use in the metro area were a melancholy stinger in a year filled with troubling lowlights. (Read “A Different Beast” and “A Game of ‘Russian Roulette” at ABQJournal.com.)

Amid record homicide numbers, brazen armed robberies and organized shoplifting rings, the stories felt like more bad news for a city already in the throes of a dystopian nightmare. But the reality is fentanyl increasingly appears to be a backlight to the city’s crime problem. Albuquerque Police Department detectives say, more and more, they are seeing auto theft and property crime offenders propelled by a fentanyl addiction. And they estimate a quarter of homicides started as drug robberies or resulted from drug deals gone bad.

In other words, many of the demoralizing crime headlines may share a common provenance. Having been inundated with the symptoms of the problem, being able to point to a root cause should offer some measure of hope. But hope is not enough; action is needed. Public officials should cooperate in a multi-jurisdictional, multi-agency manner to identify ways to counteract the socially destabilizing aspects of the scourge.

Otherwise we will simply continue the failed war on drugs.

“It’s obvious that the drug (illicit fentanyl) is growing in Albuquerque, and in terms of people wanting to use it,” APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said. “It’s different than every other drug out there – how potent it is, and how easy it is to conceal and distribute. The sad part is I don’t think it’s going away anytime soon – we just want to try to tamp down how easy it is to get (and) slow down some of the violence associated with it.”

According to the Journal’s reporting:

Local authorities say fentanyl has overtaken local drug markets in places like Albuquerque, contributing to violent and property crimes committed by those who use it, deal it and steal it.

So far in 2021, there have been at least 241 offenses involving fentanyl in the city, mostly drug charges, warrants and traffic offenses, and 11,866 doses seized, according to the Albuquerque Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit. In November, the number of fentanyl-related crimes overtook those involving meth – the first time any narcotic surpassed meth since January 2019.

For the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2021, agents seized 242 pounds of fentanyl, a whopping 900% increase over the prior fiscal year and well over the amount captured in the previous five fiscal years combined. For the first time, fentanyl seizure amounts actually surpassed heroin, which dropped to some of its lowest levels since 2016.

Albuquerque police Lt. Ryan Nelson, of APD’s Narcotics Unit, said the drug is everywhere and, unlike other hard drugs, often peddled at the street-level by users.

“Fentanyl is the No. 1 drug that we’re seeing right now – on the federal side and the state and local side – it’s in large quantities, and there does seem to be more abundant traffickers …” Nelson said. “I think that has a lot to do with people trying to support their own fentanyl habits.”

A problem this front-and-center deserves an all-hands-on-deck approach – something similar to the city’s recently unveiled Metro Crime Initiative, but with a much sharper focus.

The Metro Crime Initiative convened law enforcement, court officials, prosecutors, defense attorneys and representatives from higher education and rehab facilities in a bid to identify ways to fix what Mayor Tim Keller’s administration called a broken criminal justice system.

That exercise yielded a “to-do list” released in September aimed at turning the tide on crime, including some innovative strategies such as funding indigent copays for drug testing and pre-prosecution diversion programs. The endeavor’s foundation is a pact that no single agency would resort to blame-shifting by pointing fingers at other parts of the criminal justice system.

While it’s too early to tell if that initiative will be a success, that same spirit must be brought to bear on fentanyl. Currently it’s a problem squarely in law enforcement’s lap, meaning the city is dealing with it in the most reactive way possible. Keller campaigned on the promise of fighting crime “the right way,” focusing on the underlying issues of homelessness, drug abuse and mental health.

But as last week’s reporting revealed, fentanyl seems to play an outsized role in all of the underlying issues, making it an obvious target for a task force-like approach whose mission is to find out what it will take to reduce fentanyl use, trafficking and addiction-fueled crime. More street-level cops? More social workers? More treatment facilities? More cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration? Whatever the solutions are, they need to be clearly identified so that the appropriate resources can be funded and deployed.

If that means asking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature for help, now is the time. The governor has a record of deploying State Police to help tamp down Albuquerque crime, and state coffers are flush like no time in recent memory.

The key will be for our leaders to define and direct resources in a way that actually works – for those victimized by drug users as well as the drug-addicted – to stop the crime scourge fentanyl is visiting on our community.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.