 Court: EMTs can take blood in drunken driving cases - Albuquerque Journal

Court: EMTs can take blood in drunken driving cases

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that emergency room technicians who are trained and experienced in drawing blood can draw blood for the purpose of a DWI investigation.

The court issued its opinion Thursday in a case that originated from San Juan County in which an “emergency department technician,” also licensed as an emergency medical technician, took blood samples at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington as part of a DWI investigation.

The case was one of six with similar circumstances. The defendants argued that the emergency department technicians weren’t qualified to draw blood under the state Implied Consent Act.

The Supreme Court affirmed an early decision by an appellate court that such medical professionals are qualified to draw blood under the statute so long as they were employed to do so by a hospital or physician and have adequate training and experience.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said Friday that the decision codifies a common-sense notion that experienced EMTs are qualified to draw blood from suspected drunken drivers. He added that the ruling supports the Legislature’s intent to allow for valid blood draws to be used as evidence in DWI investigations and prosecutions.

The Supreme Court said the Legislature’s intended purpose encompassed two goals: to protect patients subject to a blood draw and to ensure the collection of a reliable blood sample for use in DWI prosecutions. Rejecting the defendants’ narrow interpretation of who is authorized to draw blood, the court said requiring a technician to have explicit laboratory experience would not achieve lawmakers’ goals.

New Mexico has made progress over the decades on curbing intoxicated driving, having dropped out of the top 10 worst states for the number of DWI fatalities per 100,000 in 2008.

The latest data shows there have been just over 100 fatalities resulting from alcohol-involved crashes so far this year. That’s notably less than the previous two years.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Special session ends with another bruising debate
ABQnews Seeker
State legislators concluded a volatile 12-day ... State legislators concluded a volatile 12-day special session Friday by granting final approval to a new map for Senate districts and authorizing an emergency ...
2
Governor signs off on new NM congressional map
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Friday a bill setting new political boundary lines for New Mexico's three congressional districts for the next ...
3
Man on the run after being charged in crash
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal collision at River of Lights ... Fatal collision at River of Lights display killed 7-year-old Sunday
4
Senate breaks impasse, passes redistricting map
ABQnews Seeker
Boundary changes reflect hard-fought agreement with ... Boundary changes reflect hard-fought agreement with Native American leaders
5
Murder is third leading cause of death for Indigenous ...
ABQnews Seeker
New DA subunit will provide more ... New DA subunit will provide more scrutiny of missing, murdered Indigenous women
6
NM again posts fifth-highest unemployment rate in the nation
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's unemployment continued to inch ... New Mexico's unemployment continued to inch downward in November, but remained the fifth-highest in the nation, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau ...
7
Storm aftermath: Almost $1M in damage at SF airport
ABQnews Seeker
Some hangars lost a roof or ... Some hangars lost a roof or doors and six small private planes were badly mangled
8
NM records another 33 COVID deaths, nearly 1,300 new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virus trajectory floowing a national trend ... Virus trajectory floowing a national trend of rising cases and deaths
9
Medical malpractice bill advances in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Technical changes made to new law Technical changes made to new law
10
NM seeks fed OK to tap endowment
ABQnews Seeker
Funds would go to child programs Funds would go to child programs