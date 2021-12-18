 County's gunfire damage may cost over $500K to fix - Albuquerque Journal

County’s gunfire damage may cost over $500K to fix

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Crews use wood panels to board up windows shattered by gunfire early Sunday morning at the Bernalillo County headquarters in Downtown Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)
Additional repairs proposed for Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square will cost an estimated $473,309. Downtown gunfire damaged the building Oct. 11, and crews are pictured boarding up windows a few days after the shooting. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The damage caused by October gunfire may end up requiring over $500,000 in repairs at Bernalillo County’s Downtown headquarters — over 10 times more than initially reported.

The latest estimate prepared by HB Construction and now awaiting authorization from the county’s insurance provider lists $473,309 in proposed expenses, records show. That’s on top of about $38,000 already spent to clean up and make some repairs in the shooting’s immediate aftermath.

Initial reports estimated that the shooting had caused about $45,000 in damage, but the full extent took some time to determine, a county official said Friday. She said strong winds in the days following the shooting that shattered 10 windows in the atrium-style eight-story building made it too unsafe to access parts of the building. But once officials could perform a full walkthrough, they “came to a thorough understanding it was not just the windows that were damaged,” county Risk Management Director Gina Ortega said this week.

Bullets struck windows as high as the sixth floor, and the glass that crashed down harmed floors, countertops and more, she said.

The pending repair proposal, which the Journal obtained via a public records request, includes replacing part of the roof, repairing drywall and stucco, painting, patching and buffing out damaged countertops.

Insurance is expected to cover the bills, though the county would have to pay a $25,000 deductible, Ortega said.

The shooting occurred in the wee hours of Oct. 11. Only security personnel were inside the building, formally called Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square, when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt, but the building remained closed for 10 days.

Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Noah Tapia has been charged with shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, criminal damage to property, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Marcus Rowe, 18, has been charged with shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, criminal damage to property and conspiracy.

The county had just opened the new headquarters in August following a $68 million renovation.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
County's gunfire damage may cost over $500K to fix
ABQnews Seeker
The damage caused by October gunfire ... The damage caused by October gunfire may end up requiring over $500,000 in repairs at Bernalillo County's Downtown headquarters — over 10 times more ...
2
Court: EMTs can take blood in drunken driving cases
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Supreme Court has ... The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that emergency room technicians who are trained and experienced in drawing blood can draw blood for the ...
3
Police: Van full of Christmas toys stolen in Farmington
ABQnews Seeker
Time is of the essence for ... Time is of the essence for the Salvation Army in New Mexico now that the Grinch has thrown a wrench into the group's holiday ...
4
Ignored Use of Force cases dominate Federal Court hearing
ABQnews Seeker
It wasn't a backlog, it was ... It wasn't a backlog, it was a work stoppage. That's how one of the Department of Justice attorneys described the problem at the Albuquerque ...
5
Truck stop's request for county money stalls
ABQnews Seeker
Apparently, the truck stop's bucks stop ... Apparently, the truck stop's bucks stop here. Six months after Bernalillo County officials granted Pilot Travel Centers' request for $700,650 in development support for ...
6
NM logs another 28 COVID deaths, 617 hospitalized
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico officials on Friday reported ... New Mexico officials on Friday reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths, with both numbers down slightly from the previous day. The ...
7
New owner takes the reins of Albuquerque's Christmas Shop
ABQnews Seeker
For many people, Christmas trees are ... For many people, Christmas trees are taken down and ornaments stored away at the end of December, bu ...
8
NM again posts fifth-highest unemployment rate in the nation
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's unemployment continued to inch ... New Mexico's unemployment continued to inch downward in November, but remained the fifth-highest in the nation, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau ...
9
Special session ends with another bruising debate
ABQnews Seeker
State legislators concluded a volatile 12-day ... State legislators concluded a volatile 12-day special session Friday by granting final approval to a new map for Senate districts and authorizing an emergency ...