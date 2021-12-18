 Lobo women's Sunday game vs. UTEP to be 'significant' - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women’s Sunday game vs. UTEP to be ‘significant’

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

There’s nothing quite like giving yourself an early Christmas present.

Come Sunday, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team will have a chance to do just that when it hosts UTEP at the Pit.

The gift in question? A quality non-conference win.

UTEP (7-1) comes into the game with a higher NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking than eight of the 11 Mountain West teams and an RPI ranking better than all but one. The Miners’ NET number was 106 as of Friday and realtimerpi.com had them at No. 76 as of Friday.

UNM (8-4) weighed in with a NET ranking of 113 and an RPI of 165. Both numbers could receive a boost if the Lobos can knock off the Miners.

“Every game is important but, yeah, it’s a significant game for us,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. “It’s a difficult game, a very challenging game because UTEP really doesn’t have any major flaws. It’s a really good matchup for our last game before conference starts.”

UNM has played its share of strong opponents this season, most notably undefeated and then-No. 6 Arizona, one-loss Stephen F. Austin and 7-2 Texas Tech. But the Lobos lost those games, and most of their wins have come over struggling teams, keeping their ratings scores from climbing.

A win over UTEP could change that. The Miners were picked to finish third in Conference USA and figure to rack up quite a few wins over the course of the season.

“It’s the best UTEP team we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Bradbury said. “No question about that.”

As of Friday, UNLV had the Mountain West’s best NET ranking at 83, followed by Wyoming (91), Colorado State (103), UNM (113) and Air Force (132). The NET system, which has been used the by NCAA Tournament selection committee in recent years, weighs various factors including strength of opponent, where games were played and margins of victory.

The rankings can be head-scratchers, particularly early in the season. For example, Wyoming (2-4 against Divison I teams) is rated higher than Colorado State (7-1) primarily because the Cowgirls’ opponents have thus far fared better than the Rams’ foes.

Net rankings typically start to stabilize when teams begin conference play and face the same opponents.

Under Bradbury, UNM has typically posted some of the best pre-Mountain West numbers in terms of NET and RPI rankings, but poor starts by some of this season’s opponents have not helped. Houston Baptist, Prairie View A&M and Louisiana-Monroe are a combined 2-19 against Division I opponents.

The Lobos have no control over those teams’ fortunes but they will have a chance to help their cause Sunday. UTEP is coming off back-to-back road wins at Texas State and New Mexico State this week.

MASKED AND FABULOUS: UNM point guard LaTora Duff wore a protective face mask for the Lobos’ two most recent games after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face Dec. 3 against New Mexico State. Duff also sported a mask during Friday’s practice but one with a much sleeker look. The new model, black and without a plexiglass shield, is custom fitted, Bradbury said.

“It fits better and allows her to see better,” Bradbury said. “I don’t know how long she’ll need to wear it, but it seems to be an improvement.”

Duff played well in two games with her previous mask, averaging 19 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Sunday
Women: UTEP at New Mexico, 6 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Freebies from the line are frequent for UNM men
College
While the ongoing pandemic has taken ... While the ongoing pandemic has taken a chunk out of the average home attendance figures in Pit so fa ...
2
Lobo women's Sunday game vs. UTEP to be 'significant'
College
There's nothing quite like giving yourself ... There's nothing quite like giving yourself an early Christmas present.Come Sunday, the ...
3
After embarrassing loss, Lobos responding positively to intense practices
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo players have responded well to ... Lobo players have responded well to a week of tough practices after a bad loss to UTEP that featured three second half technical fouls.
4
NMMI vies for junior college title in 1-vs.-2 matchup
College
New Mexico Military Institute coach Kurt ... New Mexico Military Institute coach Kurt Taufa'asau said he felt the love after his fo ...
5
New Mexico Bowl: Hobbs alum Hardison can make personal, ...
College
UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, a Hobbs ... UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, a Hobbs High alumnus who played one year at New Mexic ...
6
UNM football adds 24 as signing period opens
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales assured the media he tested negative for the coronavirus as he spoke with a bit of a ...
7
New Mexico Bowl notes: Fresno State keeps starting QB ...
College
Surprisingly enough, the big question for ... Surprisingly enough, the big question for Fresno State interim head coach Lee Marks for Saturday's PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl isn't: red or green? ...
8
Stop the flop: Lobos, college basketball adjusting to new ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos, and the rest ... The UNM Lobos, and the rest of college basketball, are having to adjust to a new officiating emphasis to eliminate flopping.
9
Wednesday is a big day for a big man ...
College
On Wednesday, the marriage between Roger ... On Wednesday, the marriage between Roger Carreon and Boise State becomes official.Jal ...