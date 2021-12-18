Lobo women’s Sunday game vs. UTEP to be ‘significant’

There’s nothing quite like giving yourself an early Christmas present.

Come Sunday, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team will have a chance to do just that when it hosts UTEP at the Pit.

The gift in question? A quality non-conference win.

UTEP (7-1) comes into the game with a higher NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking than eight of the 11 Mountain West teams and an RPI ranking better than all but one. The Miners’ NET number was 106 as of Friday and realtimerpi.com had them at No. 76 as of Friday.

UNM (8-4) weighed in with a NET ranking of 113 and an RPI of 165. Both numbers could receive a boost if the Lobos can knock off the Miners.

“Every game is important but, yeah, it’s a significant game for us,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. “It’s a difficult game, a very challenging game because UTEP really doesn’t have any major flaws. It’s a really good matchup for our last game before conference starts.”

UNM has played its share of strong opponents this season, most notably undefeated and then-No. 6 Arizona, one-loss Stephen F. Austin and 7-2 Texas Tech. But the Lobos lost those games, and most of their wins have come over struggling teams, keeping their ratings scores from climbing.

A win over UTEP could change that. The Miners were picked to finish third in Conference USA and figure to rack up quite a few wins over the course of the season.

“It’s the best UTEP team we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Bradbury said. “No question about that.”

As of Friday, UNLV had the Mountain West’s best NET ranking at 83, followed by Wyoming (91), Colorado State (103), UNM (113) and Air Force (132). The NET system, which has been used the by NCAA Tournament selection committee in recent years, weighs various factors including strength of opponent, where games were played and margins of victory.

The rankings can be head-scratchers, particularly early in the season. For example, Wyoming (2-4 against Divison I teams) is rated higher than Colorado State (7-1) primarily because the Cowgirls’ opponents have thus far fared better than the Rams’ foes.

Net rankings typically start to stabilize when teams begin conference play and face the same opponents.

Under Bradbury, UNM has typically posted some of the best pre-Mountain West numbers in terms of NET and RPI rankings, but poor starts by some of this season’s opponents have not helped. Houston Baptist, Prairie View A&M and Louisiana-Monroe are a combined 2-19 against Division I opponents.

The Lobos have no control over those teams’ fortunes but they will have a chance to help their cause Sunday. UTEP is coming off back-to-back road wins at Texas State and New Mexico State this week.

MASKED AND FABULOUS: UNM point guard LaTora Duff wore a protective face mask for the Lobos’ two most recent games after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face Dec. 3 against New Mexico State. Duff also sported a mask during Friday’s practice but one with a much sleeker look. The new model, black and without a plexiglass shield, is custom fitted, Bradbury said.

“It fits better and allows her to see better,” Bradbury said. “I don’t know how long she’ll need to wear it, but it seems to be an improvement.”

Duff played well in two games with her previous mask, averaging 19 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Sunday

Women: UTEP at New Mexico, 6 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM