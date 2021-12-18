Freebies from the line are frequent for UNM men

While the ongoing pandemic has taken a chunk out of the average home attendance figures in Pit so far this season, those who have shown up have upheld the longtime Lobo fan tradition of showering the court with thundering boos at just about every call made by game officials.

And, based on both that sound and the regularity of UNM men’s basketball players’ disagreement with game officials, one might surmise that the calls have certainly not been going the Lobos’ way through the first 11 games.

So, when the Lobos social media account posted a statistic earlier this week noting that the team had made more free throws than any other of the 358 Division I programs in the country so far this season – obviously a statistic that can only happen if you’re getting at least a few calls going your way – it was a bit of head-scratcher.

“I put that stat to our guys,” Lobo coach Richard Pitino said. “I’m like, ‘You know, you guys never think you get fouled. But yet we’re number one in the country in free throws made.'”

The Portland Pilots since have played their 12th game and passed the Lobos for total free throws made, but the point remains. The Lobos (6-5) through 11 games have drawn a lot of fouls (21.4 per game is good for third most in Division I), have shot a lot of free throws (266, third most nationally) and have made a lot of free throws (201, second most).

UNM has scored 23.6% of its points against D-I opponents at the free throw line, which ranks No. 5 nationally for free throw point distribution. (UNM ranks 245th in both 3-point and 2-point scoring distribution.)

Getting a high volume of points from the free throw line is no accident for a Richard Pitino-coached team.

“That is 100% a core belief of mine is to get to the free throw line,” said Pitino. “My good teams at Minnesota have been that way. My team at FIU was that way. We’ve got good guards that I think can go by you, but we want to put pressure on you to get to your bench (because of starters getting in foul trouble).”

In Pitino’s eight seasons at Minnesota, five of his Gophers teams, including in 2017 when he was Mountain West Coach of the Year, ranked in the top 100 in free throw point distribution.

“We want to make more free throws (than) they attempt,” said Pitino. “We want to get to the foul line off the bounce, or cutting or whatever. And we’ve been pretty good there.”

UNM is shooting 75.6% from the free throw line – nearly five points higher than the national average of 70.7%.

Four Lobos draw a high volume of free throws per minute played: Jaelen House (5.3 fouls drawn per 40 minutes), Jamal Mashburn Jr. (4.4), Gethro Muscadin (5.5) and Saquan Singleton (5.9).

With House (85.7%), Mashburn (79.2%) and Muscadin (76.9%), the Lobos are the only team in the Mountain West with three players in the top 10 in free throw percentage.

MIXED RESULTS: The “make more free throws than they attempt” comment from Pitino is the exact phrase previous Lobo coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal use regularly.

It’s no surprise then that since the 2001-02 season, when the site KenPom.com started tracking such statistics, the Lobos have been one of the top 5 teams in the country twice in terms of percentage of points it got from the free throw line:

⋄ 2012-13 season / 5th in the country: Alford’s final season at UNM saw the Lobos go 29-6 and earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament while featuring a roster that scored 25.4 percent of its points at the free throw line thanks primarily to two high-volume foul magnets in Cameron Bairstow (5.8 fouls drawn per 40 minutes) and Kendall Williams (5.2/40).

⋄ 2016-17 season / 2nd in the country: Neal’s final season at UNM saw the Lobos go 17-14, lose four of their final five games and Neal was fired after the season – the third in a row without a postseason berth. That team had two players in major roles who drew fouls at a high rate: Elijah Brown (6.7 fouls drawn per 40 minutes) and Tim Williams (5.2/40).

Men: SMU at New Mexico, 1 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, streaming on Stadium

