New Mexico Bowl: Will Fresno State star QB Haener play?

Fresno State interim head coach Lee Marks said during a press conference on Friday that the Bulldogs have accepted quarterback Jake Haener “with open arms” since his return to the team after withdrawing from the transfer portal.

But Marks still would not say if Haener will start for the Bulldogs (9-3) when they play against UTEP (7-5), an 11½-point underdog, in the 16th annual PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium on Saturday.

Haener, who intended to join former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington when he entered the transfer portal, has thrown for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns with nine interceptions while completing 67.5% of his passes.

“(Haener’s teammates) understand that sometimes decisions are made and that’s OK,” Marks said. “There was a lot going on at the time. But we love having him back. We’re excited to have depth in our quarterback room.”

Haener has been splitting reps with redshirt freshman Logan Fife and freshman Jaylen Henderson this week, said Marks, who referred to the trio as “those guys.”

“Those guys are going to compete and we’ll see what ends up happening,” Marks said. “We’re still making a decision.”

If Haener doesn’t play, he would have returned to the team not only to sit in a bowl game, but was brought to Albuquerque for reasons that aren’t clear to those not affiliated with the program.

Fresno State has not made Haener available to the media this week. He apologized to fans and explained his decision to return to the Bulldogs during a video that was posted on social media by the team last week.

At Friday’s press conference, the Bulldogs had senior tight end Juan Rodriguez and senior defensive tackle Kevin Atkins answering questions.

“Our offense hasn’t really dropped off,” Rodriguez said of preparation this week. “We’ve handled adversity throughout the whole year. Any controversy that comes our way we’ll be able to handle it. We’ve practiced the same way we’ve practiced all year.”

UTEP coach Dana Dimel, in his fourth season with the Miners, said the defense has studied film on each Fresno State quarterback. Dimel said the Miners won’t change much on defense, but they are aware what each quarterback can do.

He said he struggled to find weaknesses for Fresno State, and did not consider a coaching change and quarterback controversy as disadvantages for the Bulldogs, who brought back Jeff Tedford to become the head coach last week, but not for the bowl game.

“I’ve had experience with these types of situations and when you have success there’s going to be change sometimes,” Dimel said. “I’ve never seen that affect a team in a negative way, not a team that is 9-3. I know that coach Marks is doing a great job and having them ready to play at a high level. We don’t care who is their quarterback. We know all three are really good. We know we are going to get their best.”

Dimel has guided the Miners to a turnaround season after finishing 3-5 last year in the coronavirus-shortened season. UTEP is playing in its first bowl game since 2014, and has not won a bowl game since the 1967 Sun Bowl.

A TIME TO HONOR: The New Mexico Bowl makes it return to Albuquerque after it was played in Frisco, Texas last year due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico. The return to the Duke City has included various events throughout the week, including the annual pep rally and battle of the school bands at the Plaza in Old Town on Friday.

During Saturday’s game, health care workers and first responders will be among several honored and recognized for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

STAR APPEAL: Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson met with the media after the coaches at the press conference Friday morning.

Dickerson, the keynote speaker at the New Mexico Bowl luncheon on Friday at Isleta Resort & Casino, touched on several topics during the press conference, including name, image and likeness.

“I agree with it 100%,” Dickerson said. “I’ve never been a big fan of the NCAA. I’ve always thought they’ve exploited young athletes, men and women. Football is a big part of universities, and players deserve something. They’re not going to make a lot of money, but they need to have something. It’s hard to play football and go to classes and then go out on a weekend and really have nothing. A lot of these guys have brought millions of dollars to the universities and they get a scholarship. I agree they should be paid.”

Dickerson said he is not staying in Albuquerque to watch his alma mater Southern Methodist play against New Mexico in a men’s basketball game in the Pit on Sunday. He said he doesn’t watch much basketball. He left Saturday for an event in Tucson, where he will also play golf with his buddy and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye.