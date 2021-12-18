All-Metro volleyball: State champ La Cueva grabs four of six spots

La Cueva High School finished one set away from a perfect high school volleyball season, and the Bears dominate the Journal’s All-Metro team for the 2021 fall season.

The Class 5A state champions have four of the six first-team selections, led by St. John’s signee Erin Jones, a senior setter and hitter.

The 5-foot-9 Jones registered nearly 400 assists for the Bears, and she also added 211 kills and 151 digs.

Many of her assists ended up at the end of the right arm of high-powered junior outside hitter Ella Sanders. The 5-9 Sanders finished with 308 kills for La Cueva, whose only loss was a five-setter to Cibola in the metro tournament finals.

Libero Jenna Sandoval, a 5-5 senior for the Bears, recorded almost 300 digs to spark the La Cueva defense. The fourth La Cueva first-team player is 5-10 senior middle Marina Kalajdzic.

Joining those four on the first team is 5-9 Hope Christian senior Jolene Sanchez, who fired 257 kills for the Huskies, and 5-9 freshman Ceci Vance of Rio Rancho, who had a team-best 281 kills for the Rams.

Sophomore Marian Hatch from 5A state runner-up Cleveland is on the second team, and another 10th-grader, Cibola’s Makayla Martinez, is the second-team libero.

St. Pius 5-10 senior Alyssa Portee, her district’s player of the year, is the second-team middle.

The second-team hitters include junior Aziza Morris of Manzano, who finished the season with nearly 500 kills, plus junior Tori Scheler from Sandia and sophomore Kaylee Arreola of Eldorado.

FIRST TEAM

Hitters: Ella Sanders, 5-9, jr., La Cueva; Jolene Sanchez, 5-9, sr., Hope Christian;

Ceci Vance, 5-9, fresh., Rio Rancho

Middle: Marina Kalajdzic, 5-10, sr., La Cueva

Setter: Erin Jones, 5-9, sr., La Cueva

Libero: Jenna Sandoval, 5-5, sr., La Cueva

SECOND TEAM

Hitters: Aziza Morris, 5-8, jr., Manzano;

Tori Scheler, 6-0, jr., Sandia;

Kaylee Arreola, 6-1, soph., Eldorado.

Middle: Alyssa Portee, 5-10, sr., St. Pius

Setter: Marian Hatch, 5-6, soph., Cleveland

Libero: Makayla Martinez, 5-4, soph., Cibola