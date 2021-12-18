 Sports Speak Up! Readers speak out on bowls (New Mexico and otherwise) - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Readers speak out on bowls (New Mexico and otherwise)

By ABQJournal News Staff

UTEP VS. FRESNO STATE in The PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl? UNM and UTEP have had a great sports rivalry going back to the Texas Western days. UNM vs. Fresno State goes back decades as well, with the infamous 94-17 loss to the Bulldogs and then coach Mike Sheppard stating that ‘I can tell you that forever New Mexico will have a blood rivalry with Fresno.’ Well, UNM defeated them in 2020. The locals can only hope that the Lobo football coaching staff, seeing these two teams using UNM’s facilities, will be inspired even more to get our program back on track.

— Retro Lobo

IF THE STAR football players for Michigan State and Pittsburgh refuse to play in the Peach Bowl because they don’t want to take a chance of getting hurt and dropping in the NFL draft, they should both be forced to pay back every cent they were given in scholarship funds from their multi-million dollar future contracts. After all, the fans whose taxes went to pay those scholarships won’t be able to see them help their teams in the Bowl game.

— Rich, Corrales


