New Mexico Military Institute defeated top-seeded Iowa Western 31-13 on Friday night in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s football championship game in Little Rock, Arkansas.

NMMI, located in Roswell, finished 12-1. Volcano Vista alumnus Diego Pavia quarterbacked the Broncos, who were seeded second. He is one of 20 New Mexico products on the NMMI roster.

Top-seeded Iowa Western finished 10-1.

