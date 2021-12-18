USDA extends payments to dairies affected by PFAS

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The federal government this week extended financial compensation to dairy farmers affected by a group of chemicals known as PFAS.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new rule could help New Mexico producers like Art Schaap, whose dairy lies just southeast of Cannon Air Force Base.

Thousands of Schaap’s cows were contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, after drinking groundwater that migrated from the base.

“Finalizing this rule is a huge step in trying to get my life back to normal,” Schaap said.

USDA pays producers like Schaap who have had to remove milk from the market because of chemical contamination.

The agency said it will extend monthly payments past the original 18-month limit because of “evolving” science on PFAS.

“Affected cows may be determined likely to be not marketable for a lengthy duration,” the new rule reads.

Farmers may also receive money to dispose of the contaminated animals.

PFAS toxins are linked to cancers and birth defects.

Cannon – like many military sites – used the chemicals in firefighting foam for training exercises.

PFAS in water at Schaap’s Highland Dairy tested at levels more than 200 times the Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory.

Beverly Idsinga, executive director of the Dairy Producers of New Mexico, said extended payments are one step to mitigate the “tragic” harm of PFAS chemicals. But she said more needs to be done to protect other producers.

“While the impact on dairy farms has been limited in its scope, the emotional and financial damage to (Highland Dairy) is substantial,” Idsinga said.

Meanwhile, Air Force officials and federal scientists are studying how best to remove the chemicals from water and soil.

Key to that effort is finding out how PFAS moves through groundwater, said Stuart Norton, a U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist.

The USGS team recently surveyed nearly 20 wells on the base. A lab is analyzing the results.

“Our objective is to map the groundwater surface, and evaluate water level change over time,” Norton said.

A $16.6 million pilot project of wells and a PFAS filtration system at the base’s southeast corner could be operational in April 2023.

For farmers like Schaap, the federal rule change is a welcome compensation for lost income. But the long-term cleanup still looms.

“I look forward to putting this unfortunate chapter behind me and my family,” he said.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.