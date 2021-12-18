 USDA extends payments to dairies affected by PFAS - Albuquerque Journal

USDA extends payments to dairies affected by PFAS

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Geological Survey scientists Stuart Norton, Erik Storms and Natalia Montero install a passive flux meter at Cannon Air Force Base in June 2020 to measure PFAS contamination. (Courtesy of Erin Gray/USGS)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The federal government this week extended financial compensation to dairy farmers affected by a group of chemicals known as PFAS.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new rule could help New Mexico producers like Art Schaap, whose dairy lies just southeast of Cannon Air Force Base.

Thousands of Schaap’s cows were contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, after drinking groundwater that migrated from the base.

“Finalizing this rule is a huge step in trying to get my life back to normal,” Schaap said.

USDA pays producers like Schaap who have had to remove milk from the market because of chemical contamination.

The agency said it will extend monthly payments past the original 18-month limit because of “evolving” science on PFAS.

“Affected cows may be determined likely to be not marketable for a lengthy duration,” the new rule reads.

Farmers may also receive money to dispose of the contaminated animals.

PFAS toxins are linked to cancers and birth defects.

Cannon – like many military sites – used the chemicals in firefighting foam for training exercises.

PFAS in water at Schaap’s Highland Dairy tested at levels more than 200 times the Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory.

Beverly Idsinga, executive director of the Dairy Producers of New Mexico, said extended payments are one step to mitigate the “tragic” harm of PFAS chemicals. But she said more needs to be done to protect other producers.

“While the impact on dairy farms has been limited in its scope, the emotional and financial damage to (Highland Dairy) is substantial,” Idsinga said.

Meanwhile, Air Force officials and federal scientists are studying how best to remove the chemicals from water and soil.

Key to that effort is finding out how PFAS moves through groundwater, said Stuart Norton, a U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist.

The USGS team recently surveyed nearly 20 wells on the base. A lab is analyzing the results.

“Our objective is to map the groundwater surface, and evaluate water level change over time,” Norton said.

A $16.6 million pilot project of wells and a PFAS filtration system at the base’s southeast corner could be operational in April 2023.

For farmers like Schaap, the federal rule change is a welcome compensation for lost income. But the long-term cleanup still looms.

“I look forward to putting this unfortunate chapter behind me and my family,” he said.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM vying for $200M for space, tech industries
ABQnews Seeker
On short list for 'Build Back ... On short list for 'Build Back Better' federal funding
2
USDA extends payments to dairies affected by PFAS
ABQnews Seeker
'Evolving science' on chemicals' long-term effects ... 'Evolving science' on chemicals' long-term effects drove decision
3
NM poised to receive millions for roads
ABQnews Seeker
State to get $486.5M for infrastructure ... State to get $486.5M for infrastructure projects in FY 2022
4
Repairs to county building may top $500K
ABQnews Seeker
Extensive damage from broken glass after ... Extensive damage from broken glass after shots
5
Special session ends with another bruising debate
ABQnews Seeker
Political boundaries were redrawn in House ... Political boundaries were redrawn in House and Senate amid charges of race-baiting
6
Governor approves redrawn congressional boundaries
ABQnews Seeker
New map could reshape New Mexico's ... New map could reshape New Mexico's political landscape in next decade
7
Justice Dept. decries logjam of use-of-force cases at APD
ABQnews Seeker
Some 155 incidents not assigned to ... Some 155 incidents not assigned to investigators, a federal court hearing reveals
8
Court: EMTs can take blood in drunken driving cases
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Supreme Court has ... The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that emergency room technicians who are trained and experienced in drawing blood can draw blood for the ...
9
Police: Van full of Christmas toys stolen in Farmington
ABQnews Seeker
Time is of the essence for ... Time is of the essence for the Salvation Army in New Mexico now that the Grinch has thrown a wrench into the group's holiday ...