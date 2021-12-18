 Ballistics links Santa Fe homicide with suspect - Albuquerque Journal

Ballistics links Santa Fe homicide with suspect

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – Santa Fe police have charged a man suspected in a fatal October shooting with murder after ballistics testing confirmed a firearm found on him was the one used in the shooting, police said in a news release.

Jay Wagers, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm, the release states.

Wagers was arrested without incident on Oct. 4 after the early morning shooting of Joseph Aiello, 39, in the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive.

Later that day, police received calls of a man shooting at people and found a man at Owl’s Liquor Store on Hickox Street had been shot in the head with life-threatening injuries. The same suspect allegedly shot at a woman driving on Baca Street and unsuccessfully tried to take her car. She was unhurt as “the bullet fired narrowly missed her head,” the release said.

Several police agencies arrested Wagers at the Santa Fe Indian School.

The victim in the Owl’s shooting is not being identified and remains hospitalized, police said.

The case remains under active investigation and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.


