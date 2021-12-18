Prep basketball: Rio Rancho wins in return home

RIO RANCHO — The Rio Rancho High School boys basketball team has already covered over 1,000 miles of road this season. The schedule has taken them to Amarillo for a pair of games, then to Artesia for a tournament, and then, earlier this week, to Santa Fe.

“I did that on purpose,” Rams coach Wally Salata said. “Our district is tough, and we have to be ready, and playing these teams will give us confidence to do that.”

Rio Rancho’s home opener on Friday night wasn’t a break from a strength-of-schedule standpoint, but its homecoming saw them topple previously undefeated Highland.

Senior guard Andrew Sanchez had four 3-pointers and a team-best 14 points, and Rio Rancho’s suffocating defense kept the Hornets at bay throughout in a 50-39 victory.

The Rams (3-4) led for all but three minutes, and that was in the first half of the first quarter.

“It felt good to be home,” said Sanchez. “Those six games away, it was a long stretch. It was rough.”

But Rio Rancho had shown glimpses of success. The Rams handed Carlsbad its only loss, and they took unbeaten Santa Fe down to the wire in a 44-40 setback on Tuesday.

The Rams didn’t quite break through against the Demons, but they swarmed the Hornets. Rio Rancho turned Highland over 16 times, pressing and trapping Hornet guards most of the way up the floor.

“We hadn’t played anybody with that amount of pressure on us,” Highland coach Justin Woody said. “So it’s hard to prepare for. And they’re just so much more bigger and more physical at the guard positions than us.”

The pressure was by design, as Salata was not eager to see the Hornets turn this into a half-court game, not with 6-foot-9 Jose Murillo in the low post for Highland.

“Jose, he’s a beast,” Sanchez said.

Murillo finished with a game-high 17 points, including several dunks, but was limited to just three points after halftime.

“We can’t give him space,” Salata said. “So we pancaked him a little bit more so he wasn’t getting clean touches.”

The difference for Rio Rancho was a 13-0 run in the third quarter. Highland nailed an early 3 to open the second half, cutting a 24-19 halftime deficit to 24-22.

But the Rams kept the Hornets (5-1) scoreless for nearly the entire next six minutes as Rio Rancho stretched out to a 37-22 lead and Highland never threatened after that run.

Jayden Johnson scored off turnovers on consecutive possessions early in that run. Sanchez buried a 3 late in the run for a 35-22 lead, and Keagan Caton capped the run with a midrange jumper from near the free-throw line.

RIO RANCHO 50, HIGHLAND 39

HIGHLAND (5-1): JoJo Woody 2, Alexis Dominguez 7, Eliab Lopez 6, Gustavo Ayala 4, Raul Stanford 3, Jose Murillo 17. Totals 13 9-11 39.

RIO RANCHO (3-4): Addonez Garay 2, Andrew Sanchez 14, Keagan Caton 12, Estevan Morales 3, Jamal Bynum 6, Jayden Johnson 9, Maddox Presser 4. Totals 18 9-13 50.

Highland 9 10 6 14 — 39

Rio Rancho 14 10 16 10 — 50

3-point goals: H 4 (Lopez 2, Dominguez, Stanford); RR 5 (Sanchez 4, Morales. Total fouls: H 16; RR 17. Fouled out: H, Stanford.