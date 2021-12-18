Fire damages barn at Los Luceros Historic Site

A fire damaged one of the barns at Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde on Friday night.

According to the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was harmed and the site’s beloved Churro sheep and goats were saved.

“Los Luceros Historic Site will maintain its regular operations with the affected section of the site cordoned off to the public,” the DCA said in a released.

Los Luceros is a 148-acre ranch in Alcalde, just north of Española.

The centerpiece of the ranch is the 5,700 square-foot, 18th century Territorial-style adobe home which was renovated by the Cabot Foundation in 2004 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The property also includes a visitor’s center, director’s residence and a small gallery. In addition to the hacienda and the visitor center complex, the property contains three residences, an 18th century chapel, the original village jail, numerous farm buildings, apple orchards, irrigated pasture and bosque on the Rio Grande.

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs purchased the Los Luceros property from the family of Frank and Ann Cabot in 2008. Los Luceros is used as a cultural destination with interpretative exhibits and public access; as a retreat center for workshops and seminars related to New Mexico’s film industry; crop-growing and environmental studies programs.

More information will be shared with the media when available.