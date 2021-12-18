 Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch - Albuquerque Journal

Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch

By Associated Press

Farmington police are seeking help from the public to locate a stolen white 2011 Sienna minivan with the New Mexico license plate of 614RLG. It was loaded with toys to be given away to local kids by Farmington’s Salvation Army staff and volunteers. (Source: Farmington Police Department via TNS)

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Farmington-area residents donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for children, a Salvation Army official said Saturday.

“The Grinch will not have this victory,” Salvation Army Lt. Christopher Rockwell told The Associated Press.

Business leaders and others began making donations after the marked van with gifts intended for more than 350 children was stolen Tuesday from outside a store, Rockwell said.

The donations included “lots of toys, lots of clothing” as well as hygiene items and cash, certainly adding up to more than enough to replace the stolen items intended for children who are signed up for a distribution event Monday, Rockwell said. “We have like a waiting list … so we could see what we have left over.”

The generosity showed “the compassion and the hearts that people have for each other here,” Rockwell said. “It’s a massive blessing beyond comprehension.”

Farmington police spokeswoman Nicole Brown said Saturday that an investigation into the theft continued and that the van and toys hadn’t been recovered and no arrest had been made or a motive determined, she said.

Rockwell said he suspected a pickpocket stole the van’s keys from a Salvation Army worker who was in the store.

“I think it was just some evil unscrupulous person who just saw an opportunity,” Rockwell said. “Desperate, I understand that, but to do this is just beyond imagination.”


