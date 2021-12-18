South Broadway Cultural Center art show honors Our Lady of Guadalupe

The 97th annual art show honoring the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe tilts from venerable to edgy across the palettes of 26 artists.

The show commemorates Guadalupe’s first apparition as she introduced herself to Juan Diego as the Mother of God on the hill of Tepeyac in Mexico in 1531. The exhibition will hang through Dec. 31.

The show coincides with the South Broadway neighborhood’s annual Feast of Guadalupe. Families erect outdoor altars to the Virgin of Guadalupe.

“I fill up the rest of the gallery with individual pieces from artists,” curator Augustine Romero said.

The show mixes contemporary works with traditional retablos and a community altar by Kathy Guerro of Los Guadalupanos of St. Francis Xavier Parish.

Los Guadalupanos helped shape and establish the tradition of honoring La Virgen de Guadalupe in the South Broadway community. For more than 80 years, a family from the Saint Francis Xavier parish has been asked to erect a shrine in honor of La Virgen de Guadalupe during the month of December. This

altar is one of many on view throughout the South Broadway community.

In a plea for help during these troubled times, Jemez artist Raymond Sandoval created a Guadalupe wearing a mask and a lace dress dangling with bullets. Joshua Barrera made a stylized mixed-media Virgin. Helen Montgomery painted a traditional “Madre” in acrylic on board.

The South Broadway Cultural Center Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

If you go

WHAT: Our Lady of Guadalupe Art Show WHERE: South Broadway Cultural Center, 1025 S. Broadway Blvd. SE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday WHEN: Through Dec. 31