BCSO: Person killed by possible drunken driver in SE ABQ

Deputies are investigating after a suspected drunken driver fatally struck a person and drove off Saturday afternoon near Nob Hill.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter said it has the driver and his vehicle in custody.

“The driver is suspected of DWI,” BCSO wrote in its post.

Deputies responded sometime before 2 p.m. to the hit-and-run crash at Coal and Tulane SE, a few blocks south of Central. The person who was struck was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

It is unclear how deputies located the driver.