 Dreaming of a bright Christmas - Albuquerque Journal

Dreaming of a bright Christmas

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

 

 

Santa Fe’s Bishop’s Lodge will be aglow from farolitos lining the walkways in its spacious acreage.(Courtesy of Bishop’s Lodge)

 

The Christmas Eve lights stretched along Santa Fe’s Canyon Road is something Joseph Montoya remembers dating back to his childhood. He remembers stories his mother used to tell of strolling along the boulevard in her days of youth.

“It’s continuing a tradition that’s been ongoing for several hundred years,” said Montoya, community development director for Santa Fe County. “It’s a living reminder of the history. The farolitos or luminarias are trying to light the way for little baby Jesus. To provide a path.”

Canyon Road is shut down for the evening to prevent cars from impeding on those enjoying the sights and sounds of the festivities.

“What’s nice about this (is), there are no cars,” Montoya said. “It’s a little more somber and a little more quieting. It provides a nice stage to reflect on the year and give thanks. For me, especially historically, it’s become a little more commercialized.”

In the old days, he said, folks would attend midnight Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, then start their walk, reconnecting with old friends.

“It’s grown through the years,” Montoya said. “It used to be a smaller event and church event and much more sober, but now it’s a much more international event. People come to enjoy the lights from all over the world.”

Farolitos will line businesses and residences along Santa Fe’s Canyon Road in one of the more famous holiday lighting shows. (Courtesy of Santa Fe County)

So now it is not so much about greeting old friends as it about making new ones, he said, which has a certain appeal, as well.

“People open up their homes, serve bizcochitos and eggnogs and hot teas,” Montoya said. “It’s a wonderful community event. You get to check in with folks that you haven’t seen in a very long time. And get to meet a lot of new folks. It’s a great place to bring people together, to give thanks and enjoy goodwill and enjoy the aspect, especially, of the next day.”

The holiday season is getting grand treatment at Santa Fe’s Bishop’s Lodge, with both guests and others welcomed for the events, said Peter Lovato, the resort’s caterer.

From readings from sacred texts at Archbishop Lamy’s Chapel, to classes on tin work, holiday card making, tamale making, drinking cocoa the way it was done centuries ago, the resort is alive with festive merrymaking, Lovato said.

Some 2,600 farolitos line the various pathways and 256 metal trees on site have been lit, he said.

Metal Christmas trees at Santa Fe’s Bishop’s Lodge will be lit with farolitos during the holiday season.(Courtesy of Bishop’s Lodge)

Adding to the appeal, on Dec. 23, carolers will be gliding through the grounds dressed in Victorian garb singing holiday classics.

At Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, special menus are on tap for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, said resort spokeswoman Michelle Duncan.

Additionally, the resort’s spa is offering holiday-inspired treatments, she said, including a warm bourbon-brown sugar body scrub treatment.

“It’s always nice in terms of being very seasonal,” Duncan said. “We’ve created Yuletide Yoga, which is series of yoga classes that are festive and built around the season and giving, and taking some time out for yourself because these days, self-care is very important.”

Christmas Day, Santa will be dropping by, posing for selfies for youngsters.

For a holiday event unlike any other, the Santa Fe Opera, the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra and the Lensic Performing Arts Center have teamed up for a unique, one-night-only affair on Christmas Eve.

Conductor Guillermo Figueroa guides four recent Santa Fe Opera apprentice singers – soprano Marlen Nahhas, mezzo-soprano Ana Mora, tenor Duke Kim and baritone Darren Drone – through a program of arias, duets, ensembles and overtures, said Emily Doyle Moore of the Santa Fe Opera.

Featured solos include “Quando m’en vo” from La Bohème, the “Seguidilla” from Carmen, “Una furtiva lagrima” from The Elixir of Love, and “Si può? Si può?,” the baritone prologue to Pagliacci, she said.

“It’s a lot of well-known opera and audience favorites,” Doyle Moore said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Our home for the holidays
Arts
What we have all probably collectively ... What we have all probably collectively learned through this column, is that when it co ...
2
South Broadway Cultural Center art show honors Our Lady ...
Arts
The 97th annual art show honoring ... The 97th annual art show honoring the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe tilts from venerable to edgy ac ...
3
‘I tell stories with my art’
Arts
NM artist El Moisés brings Rudolfo ... NM artist El Moisés brings Rudolfo Anaya’s last work to life with his illustrations
4
Starting a conversation
Arts
Balloon Museum hosting reading of award-winning ... Balloon Museum hosting reading of award-winning children’s book on grief
5
Dreaming of a bright Christmas
Arts
The season comes alive in Santa ... The season comes alive in Santa Fe with farolitos, music and feelings of community
6
BOOK OF THE WEEK: Season’s greetings
Arts
Rudolfo Anaya’s Ollie the Owl and ... Rudolfo Anaya’s Ollie the Owl and friends return for bilingual Christmas festivities
7
Sharing music
Arts
NM musician to perform in ‘Christmas ... NM musician to perform in ‘Christmas at Belmont’ on PBS
8
'Chubby' pests likely aphids
Arts
Q. I was going to cut ... Q. I was going to cut a few branches from my pine tree for indoor decoration when I noticed lots of ...
9
Artist Virgil Ortiz uses traditional pottery methods and merges ...
Arts
The clay called to Virgil Ortiz ... The clay called to Virgil Ortiz when he was 15 years old.The Cochiti Pueblo artist's w ...