 Man shot to death in South Valley - Albuquerque Journal

Man shot to death in South Valley

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies have a man in custody after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning in the South Valley.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the man deputies detained is believed to be the shooter.

BCSO responded around 10:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 3200 block of Cypress Circle, in the area of Atrisco and Central. Arriving deputies found a man who had been shot and he died at the scene.

“One male suspect was still on scene & is currently detained,” BCSO wrote on Twitter.


