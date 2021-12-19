Ex-Las Vegas, NM, officer accused of assault on mail carrier

Federal authorities arrested a retired Las Vegas, New Mexico, police officer after he allegedly knocked out a postal worker earlier this month as tensions rose between the two over political beliefs.

Robert F. Gutierrez is charged with assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury in the Dec. 3 incident. He was arrested Dec. 6 and released days later under several conditions. Gutierrez and his attorney could not be reached by phone Saturday.

According to a LinkedIn page, Gutierrez was a sergeant and commander in the Las Vegas Police Department between 2008 and 2015. The profile states Gutierrez had 23 years of law enforcement service between New Mexico State Police and LVPD.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque:

On Dec. 3, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Albuquerque received a report that a postal worker — identified as C.K. — was assaulted while delivering mail in Las Vegas. Postal inspectors assigned to the case traveled to the city and said at least one LVPD officer “was hesitant” to give information on the incident.

Inspectors learned the alleged assailant, Gutierrez, was a retired officer with the department and had been interviewed by LVPD. Gutierrez initially told police C.K. refused to deliver a package to his home, instead leaving a note to pick it up at the post office.

The retired officer said he saw C.K. across the street and asked about the package when, according to Gutierrez, C.K. threatened Gutierrez and he punched him. The postal worker lost consciousness, but refused medical treatment.

Las Vegas police told inspectors that C.K. said he and Gutierrez had issues in the past “due to different political views” and he left the note to avoid another confrontation. An LVPD sergeant told inspectors he had video of the assault, but hadn’t watched it or pressed charges against Gutierrez.

Inspectors went to the hospital to interview C.K., who sought treatment after the incident, and found he had multiple cuts to his face, a bloody nose and a bruised eye. C.K. told inspectors the package required a signature and he left a pickup notice to avoid “another issue” with Gutierrez.

C.K. said Gutierrez came across the street to confront him and he tried to give him the package. He told inspectors Gutierrez punched him repeatedly.

Inspectors said video of the assault shows Gutierrez throw an initial punch at C.K., and miss. Then, according to inspectors, the men appear to argue before C.K. turns to walk away and Gutierrez punches him.

Inspectors said C.K. fell to the ground and got back up before Gutierrez punched him again. In the video, Gutierrez rolls the postal worker’s limp body over and walks back to his house.