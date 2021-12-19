Lobos hope solid 3-point defense continues vs. SMU

Richard Pitino isn’t afraid to show off his math skills. He knows 3-pointers are worth more than 2-pointers.

Naturally, then, the first-year Lobos coach doesn’t want his teams giving up open 3-pointers — which UNM fans in recent years saw way too often as collapsing Lobo defenders into the paint would result in kick-out 3-pointers as other Lobo defenders frantically scrambled to close out on the perimeter.

“We don’t want to give up 3s. Threes are more than 2s. We’ve talked a lot about that,” Pitino said this past week when asked about his team’s defense.

There is good news/bad news on that front as 6-point favorite SMU (8-3) pays a visit to the Pit on Sunday afternoon.

While the 6-5 Lobos’ defense hasn’t been great, it hasn’t been horrible on the perimeter. UNM’s man defense has largely taken away 3-point opportunities (UNM opponents are scoring just 25.3% of their points from beyond the arc, which ranks 316th out of 358 teams in Division I basketball).

Against an SMU team leading the American Athletic Conference in 3-pointersper game (9.2) and 3-point shooting (38.7%), that bodes well for UNM.

But this was probably most evident one week ago in a 77-69 home loss to the UTEP Miners: While the Lobos’ man defense has been taking away the outside shot, it hasn’t yet perfected helping out on the interior or knowing how to adjust when opponents get past on-ball defenders outside and blaze a path to the rim for far too many easy buckets.

“I think our defense is designed to not give up 3s,” Pitino said. “And it keeps you out of a scramble situation. But we can’t be giving up layups, either. So there’s a balance there and we’ve talked a lot about that. …

“We have to find a way to do both because there were several times in that UTEP game they were getting to the rim.”

Pitino said the Lobos’ defense is certainly a work in progress, but wasn’t interested in entertaining the idea of using more zone defenses, especially with a team that is so short on the perimeter – zones tend to work better with long-armed defenders. For UNM, two of three shorter guards — Jaelen House (6-foot ), Jamal Mashburn Jr. (6-2) and K.J. Jenkins (6-2) — are often on the court.

“I don’t think zone’s a solution,” Pitino said. “I don’t think it’s what we’re doing. (It’s) how we’re doing it.”

ON MASH: Mashburn, UNM’s leading scorer (18.3 points per game) is coming off his two worst shooting games as a Lobo. He hit 3-of-23 (13.0%) combined in a win over Denver and loss to UTEP, including 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

Asked if he thought his star shooting guard’s legs are tired, Pitino acknowledged that might be part of it, but not because of his big minutes (a team-high 33.0 minutes per game). He can’t keep Mashburn from working out every day — multiple times a day — between games.

“I think he could play 40 minutes (a game), quite frankly, and be fine,” said Pitino. “What I am monitoring is when we’re not around him. You know, we may have to lock the gym on him a little bit.”

HE SAID IT: “I want to win. And then I want to win again before Christmas (when the Lobos host Norfolk State on Tuesday night) so that I can have a great Christmas because nothing sucks more than losing before Christmas.” — Pitino when asked Thursday by a local television reporter what he wanted to see in the SMU game.