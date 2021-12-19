 NMSU basketball: Men romp at home, women fall at Weber State - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU basketball: Men romp at home, women fall at Weber State

By ABQJournal News Staff

LAS CRUCES — Teddy Allen’s 19 points lead five New Mexico State (10-2) players scoring in double figures in a 93-60 romp over Northern New Mexico Saturday at the Pan Am Center. Tyrique Weaver’s 16 points led 0-6 NNMC.

NMSU coach Chris Jans played 10 players, and nine scored. Redshirt senior guard Clayton Henry nabbed his first points of the season after missing the first nine games of the year with a foot injury.

The Aggies played without starters Johnny McCants, Nate Pryor and Jabari Rice for “rest purposes,” the school said. NMSU hosts Division II UT Permian Basin Monday at 7 p.m. in the team’s final game before Western Athletic Conference play begins.

Box score: New Mexico State 93, Northern New Mexico 60

New Mexico State’s Jade Bradley (4) drives between Weber State defenders on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. (NMSU photo)

WOMEN: In Ogden, Utah, the 3-6 Aggies fell 65-63 to Weber State (5-5) Saturday despite 16 points by Taylor Donaldson. NMSU has picked up a 2 p.m. Tuesday home game vs. SAGU American Indian College.

Box score: Weber State 65, New Mexico State 63


