Prep hoops: Sons’ teams battle, scholarship created in honor of Mike Brown

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Maybe for the first time, the Brown family was involved in a high school basketball game in which the actual basketball was secondary.

Saturday afternoon’s Sandia-Volcano Vista boys matchup was particularly emotional for the participating coaches, Danny Brown, who coaches the Matadors, and Greg Brown, the coach of the Hawks, as prior to the game at Volcano Vista the family formally announced the “Coach Mike Papa Brown MSA Scholarship Fund.”

Mike Brown, Greg and Danny’s father and a Hall of Fame coach who once led Albuquerque Academy to six consecutive state championships (1989-94), died on June 30.

The scholarship fund has Mike Brown’s fingerprints all over it, his daughter said.

“Everything that it is,” said Shawn Brown, “is his.”

The players from both Sandia and Volcano Vista wore purple T-shirts Saturday in honor of Mike Brown.

Before the game, in a brief and touching ceremony, Danny Brown showcased a check for $6,000 – raised by his program in September, which will go into the scholarship fund. The teams and Brown family members took a large group photo just before the game tipped off.

“It was an emotional day,” said Greg Brown, whose Hawks scored the game’s first 16 points, buried 14 3-pointers and demolished Sandia 79-44. “My brother had to speak, because I couldn’t. It’s hard.”

The fund has been created to benefit senior student-athletes, but only in Albuquerque Public Schools.

From now until the end of February, any 12th-grade boy or girl who carries at least a 3.5 GPA will be eligible to apply for one of five scholarships that are going to be awarded annually. Shawn Brown said she approached her father about the scholarship, and Mike Brown was heavily involved in the details.

The plan is to hand out five scholarships each year for student-athletes who plan to go to college or a vocational school no later than the ensuing fall.

As part of the application process, students must write an essay on leadership. Mike Brown himself was an English teacher.

All applications must be submitted by Feb. 28. There will be five scholarship recipients, with the first-place student receiving $5,000, second place receiving $4,000, and so on down to fifth place. Winners will be announced in late March. Shawn Brown, president of the fund, said there will be various efforts to raise money throughout individual calendar years.

Those interested in donating to the fund itself or to the MSA Coalition – Brown succumbed to MSA, or multiple system atrophy – can visit papabrownscholarship.wixsite.com.

“This is what he wanted,” Danny Brown said. “And we wanted to honor and respect that. I hope this can last forever.”

VOLCANO VISTA 79, SANDIA 44

SANDIA (3-3): Andrew Hill 13, Dalen Moyer 9, Dovirs Riley 2, Lamarion Coleman 4, Alex Rosales 1, Ely Lovato 15. Totals 13 16-22 44.

VOLCANO VISTA (9-0): Kaden Valdez 10, Tyler Martinez 13, Ja’Kwon Hill 17, Anthony Gonzales 5, Jaden Malone 5, Hudson Brown 2, Oscar McCoy 10, Devon Ramos 3, Kenyon Aguino 6, Sean Alter 8. Totals 30 5-5 79.

Sandia 7 11 13 13 — 44

Volcano Vista 21 15 24 19 — 79

3-point goals: S 2 (Moyer 2); VV 14 (Hill 5, Martinez 3, Valdez 2, McCoy 2, Gonzales, Ramos). Total fouls: S 10; VV 17.

 


