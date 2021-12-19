Lobos need balanced defense against SMU

Richard Pitino isn’t afraid to show off his math skills. He knows 3-pointers are worth more than 2-pointers.Â

Naturally, then, the first-year Lobos coach doesn’t want his teams giving up open 3-pointers – which UNM fans in recent years saw way too often as collapsing Lobo defenders into the paint would result in kick-out 3-pointers leaving other Lobo defenders frantically scrambling to close out on the perimeter.Â

“We don’t want to give up 3s. Threes are more than 2s. We’ve talked a lot about that,” Pitino said this past week when asked about his team’s defense.Â

There is good news/bad news on that front as 6-point favorite SMU (8-3) pays a visit to the Pit on Sunday afternoon.Â

While the 6-5 Lobos’ defense hasn’t been great, it hasn’t been horrible on the perimeter. UNM’s man defense has largely taken away 3-point opportunities. UNM opponents are scoring just 25.3% of their points from beyond the arc, which ranks 316th out of 358 teams in Division I basketball.Â

Against an SMU team leading the American Athletic Conference in 3-pointers per game (9.2) and 3-point shooting (38.7%), that bodes well for UNM.Â

But this was probably most evident one week ago in a 77-69 home loss to the UTEP Miners: While the Lobos’ defense has been taking away the outside shot, it hasn’t yet perfected helping out on the interior or knowing how to adjust when opponents get past on-ball defenders outside and blaze a path to the rim for easy buckets.Â

“I think our defense is designed to not give up 3s,” Pitino said. “And it keeps you out of a scramble situation. But we can’t be giving up layups, either. …Â We have to find a way to do both because there were several times in that UTEP game they were getting to the rim.”

Pitino said the Lobos’ defense is a work in progress, but he is not entertaining the idea of using more zone defenses, especially with a team that is short on the perimeter. Zones tend to work better with long-armed defenders. Two of UNM’s three shorter guards – Jaelen House (6-foot), Jamal Mashburn Jr. (6-2) and K.J. Jenkins (6-2) – are often on the court. Â

“I don’t think zone’s a solution,” Pitino said. “I don’t think it’s what we’re doing. (It’s) how we’re doing it.”

ON MASH: Mashburn, UNM’s leading scorer (18.3 points per game) is coming off his two worst shooting games as a Lobo. He hit 3-of-23 (13.0%) combined in a win over Denver and loss to UTEP, including 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

Asked if he thought his star shooting guard’s legs are tired, Pitino acknowledged that might be part of it, but not because of his minutes (a team-high 33.0 per game). He can’t keep Mashburn from working out multiple times a day between games.Â

“I think he could play 40 minutes (a game) and be fine,” said Pitino. “What I am monitoring is when we’re not around him. We may have to lock the gym.”