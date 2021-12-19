High-octane teams — Lobo women, UTEP — set to tangle

The University of New Mexico and UTEP women’s basketball teams have been a study in contrasts in recent seasons.

This year not so much.

The Lobos (8-4) and Miners (7-1) have a fair amount in common heading into Sunday’s matchup at the Pit. Both teams have potent offenses: UNM averages 74.5 points per game, UTEP scores 73.3. Both teams swept New Mexico State this season (their only common opponent), and both had to come from behind late to win in Las Cruces.

Even these similarities represent a shift in the series, which the Lobos have dominated in Mike Bradbury’s coaching tenure. The Lobos are 4-0 against UTEP under Bradbury and have outscored the Miners by an average of 17.5 points per game.

In those matchups, UTEP was unable to match New Mexico’s pace and offensive firepower but this season’s Miners are different.

“They’ll run at times and their offense is just so efficient,” Bradbury said. “They have a lot of different ways to score and they’re good at what they do. We’ll have our hands full trying to disrupt them.”

The same can be said for the Miners, who have to contend with UNM’s explosive lineup. All five starters average double figures in points and each of them has scored 18 points or more in a game this season.

Along with the similarities, there are glaring differences between UTEP and UNM. The Miners are more apt to throw the ball inside or work for short-range jumpers, while the Lobos are all about transition and 3-point sniping. New Mexico has attempted 300 3-pointers and made 111, compared with 156 and 52, respectively, for UTEP.

“Their style is still different from ours,” Bradbury said, “but they have dynamic guards, they shoot it well, and they have a good post (6-foot-2 Eline Arike) who can score. The key for us is to rebound so we can play with some kind of pace.”

UNM does have a distinct advantage playing at home, where it is 6-0 and averaging 82 points per game this season. UTEP is 5-22 overall in Albuquerque with its last win coming in 2011.

The Lobos will have an eight-day break after Sunday’s game before opening Mountain West play Dec. 28 against San Jose State.

INJURED LIST: UTEP was without leading scorer Destiny Thurman for Wednesday’s overtime win at NMSU. Thurman missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Her status for Sunday is uncertain.

GETTING UGLY: Sunday’s game is being billed as “Ugly Sweater Night,” and fans are encouraged to dress for the occasion. The winner of a subjective ugliest sweater contest will receive a prize.

ORNAMENTAL REWARDS: UNM will give Lobos ornaments to fans donating unwrapped toys for a Christmas gift drive for Albuquerque children.