Rick Wright: NM Bowl remains a made-for-TV sports production

A couple of decades ago, with tongue (mostly) in cheek, Sports Illustrated published a story about a future in which no one actually attended sporting events.

It was all about TV, or other platforms that SI couldn’t have seen coming.

Aside from what we all saw during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which SI also could not see coming, that hasn’t happened.

Are we getting closer to that future? As one measurement, official attendance at Saturday’s 16th annual New Mexico Bowl was announced at 16,422, the smallest in the game’s history – other than the 2020 event relocated to Frisco, Texas, because of the pandemic.

And in reality, there were nowhere near that many fannies in the stands. These attendance figures are based on total tickets distributed, used or unused. Game attendance includes staff, marching bands, the media and, possibly, the occasional feral cat.

How much, though, does attendance even matter in 2021? Is it not totally, completely, absolutely, about TV ratings?

Of course attendance matters, Jeff Siembieda, the only executive director the New Mexico Bowl has ever had, said after Fresno State’s 31-24 victory over UTEP at University Stadium.

“It’s a metric. It’s one of the metrics of the success of the game,” Siembieda said. “… But today was a positive. Today was a positive step. It convinced me that we’re on the way back.”

That seems a fair assessment, considering that all of 2,060 people attended the 2020 game between Hawaii and Houston – played in Frisco because New Mexico COVID-19 protocols didn’t permit the game to be contested within the state’s borders.

Even disregarding last year’s game, though, New Mexico Bowl attendance has been trending downward.

After the New Mexico-UTSA game in 2016 drew 29,688, the numbers are: 26,087 for Marshall-Colorado State; 25,387 for North Texas-Utah State; 18,823 for San Diego State-Central Michigan.

It helps greatly, of course, to have UNM in the game. The Lobos’ four appearances account four of the game’s top five attendance totals.

Danny Gonzales, your mandate is clear.

If anyone or anything is to blame for the downward trend, other than the Lobos and a lingering pandemic, it’s not UTEP fans. The Miners faithful showed up in impressive numbers.

Only a smattering of Fresno State fans made it, but that’s been the norm the three times Bulldogs have come to the New Mexico Bowl. In fairness, you can hardly get from Fresno to Albuquerque, or vice versa.

So, who didn’t show up? Albuquerque, that’s who. The top tiers of the east and west stands and the seats in the north end zone, where locals are most likely to be found, were no man’s land.

This, of course, is not a trend restricted to hereabouts. College football attendance has been trending down for years across the nation.

All Siembieda and his employers at ESPN Events (owners of the bowl game) can do, really, is stage an otherwise successful event.

They did.

Competitive game? Check. The New Mexico Bowl has had an admirable history here, so much so that Saturday’s game, as entertaining as it was, can’t crack the top four. Had Fresno State’s Levelle Bailey not jarred the ball loose from UTEP quarterback and former Hobbs Eagle Gavin Hardison with four minutes left, then recovered the fumble, we might have been in for a classic.

Well received by the competing teams? Check. Perhaps it’s customary, even obligatory, for players and coaches to compliment bowl organizers on the way out. But, year after year, such comments at the New Mexico Bowl have bordered on the effusive.

“The experience for our football team was just tremendous,” UTEP coach Dana Dimel said, the first thing out of his mouth at the postgame news conference. “… An outstanding event.”

Ratings? To be determined, but the New Mexico Bowl has rarely disappointed. Even last year (source, statista.com), 1.9 million people tuned in to watch Houston and Hawaii.

Rest assured that, as beloved as the Bulldogs are at home, many thousands of Fresno State fans who didn’t make the trip to Albuquerque watched the game on ESPN.

Besides, ESPN Events has made it clear in the past that a college bowl game is likely to get better ratings than anything else it might put in the same time slot.

So, then. Peering into an frighteningly uncertain future, is the New Mexico Bowl on solid footing?

It appears so – even if future attendance consists only of feral cats.