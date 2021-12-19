No surprise: Cleveland, Rio Rancho stock loaded All-Metro prep football rosters

Fifty-four is the new number.

Since the Journal’s last All-Metro football team appeared two years ago, we’ve enlarged the roster that recognizes the best of the best. We have created a spot for slot receivers and one for kickoff returners, increasing the total number of honorees today to 54 for the fall 2021 season.

Naturally, Cleveland and Rio Rancho dominate our first and second teams, with a combined 20 players. As the gap between them and everyone else was considerable, this is warranted. The All-Metro team remains a tough ticket to obtain anyway, as athletes from every classification are in our talent pool.

OFFENSE: The surplus of outstanding quarterbacks led to the most painstaking decision at any position.

I’d be comfortable with Aden Chavez of Cibola, Evan Wysong of Cleveland or Paul Cieremans of Los Lunas as our first-team quarterback; I opted for Cieremans.

Let’s first acknowledge that Los Lunas fielded one of the five or six best prep football teams in New Mexico this fall. And that Cieremans was undoubtedly the best player on that team and the most valuable quarterback/player in Class 5A. He was heroic in bringing Los Lunas back from two scores down in the fourth quarter in the semifinals against Goddard, and he rushed for nearly 300 yards in the state final against Artesia. He seemed to lead this team as much with his talent as with sheer will.

Unquestionably, Cibola’s 6-foot-5 Chavez is the best pure passer out there among this season’s crop of QBs, and certainly has the best chance, I would think, to project at the college level.

But the inherent value in the dual-threat quarterback cannot be dismissed. Cieremans put the Tigers over the top for their first-ever blue trophy. He accounted for 40 touchdowns – 20 passing, 20 rushing – and nearly 2,900 total yards. And while he threw for only 1,350 yards, the undefeated Tigers played from ahead virtually the entire season, and against a fairly stout schedule that included Cibola.

Cleveland’s Wysong, like Cieremans, was a stellar dual-threat QB with mobility to spare and speed to burn. A fantastic player, he is our first-team athlete, as his contributions were not merely limited to his quarterbacking, but at cornerback and also as Cleveland’s dependable punter and place-kicker. I added this athlete spot four years ago in Jordan Byrd’s senior season at Manzano. Wysong possesses some of Byrd’s talents and intangibles, including game-breaking speed.

Wysong, who accounted for 34 touchdowns (19 passing, 15 on the ground) is one of six Storm players on the first team.

Rio Rancho tailback Zach Vigil (1,553 yards, 26 TDs) was the first person I placed on the list, on either side of the ball. He was frequently spectacular for the Rams, who led this year with seven first-team selections.

Joining Vigil in the first-team backfield is St. Pius senior Marco Ybarra, who was large (1,497 yards, 22 TDs) for the Sartans all season.

Although La Cueva’s Exodus Ayers missed a month of the regular season with an injury, his numbers (15 of his 41 catches went for touchdowns and he averaged more than 22 yards per reception) and impact were such that it was mandatory to have him as one of our three first-team receivers. The other two are Volcano Vista’s speedy Kaden Valdez (62/1,286/12) and Cibola’s tiny but lethal Nathan Lopez (88/1,216/17), who had 15 catches in a game twice.

Cleveland junior Nic Trujillo is the inaugural first-team slot receiver following his 51-catch, 906-yard season (and 10 scores). St. Pius’ Dominic Esparza returned five kickoffs/punts for scores and is the first-team returner.

Along the front line, both Cleveland, with center Aidan Valdez and guard Charles Sanchez, and Rio Rancho, with tackle Cayden Romero and guard Adrian McNeely, make up the majority of the bulk. Los Lunas tackle Braden Castillo rounds out the front five. Hope Christian’s Logan Fuller is our place-kicker. He was 52-of-54 on PATs, 6-of-8 on field goals and enjoyed a touchback rate of 82 percent.

DEFENSE: Volcano Vista linebacker Tyler Martinez was the most impactful defensive player I saw this fall. He was often a menace to opposing offenses, finishing with 145 tackles, including seven sacks and two caused fumbles.

“The best one we’ve ever had,” Hawks coach Chad Wallin said.

Our linebacking group is first-rate, with La Cueva’s UNM-bound senior Hunter Haemker (52 solo tackles, 15 for loss), Rio Rancho’s Chris Montoya (the leading tackler on what was a crazy stingy unit most of the year) and Cleveland sophomore Stratton Shufelt (10 TFL among 56 tackles) also on the first team.

We’ve got some beasts up front, including ends Deven Dyer of La Cueva (who led the Bears with 16 TFLs and eight sacks) and Brody Jaquez of Belen (15 sacks). On the interior, it’s Cleveland’s Kendal Ulmer and Rio Rancho’s Nathan Hontanosas.

Lucas Lucero and Chris Fox from Rio Rancho join La Cueva’s Colt Mangino in the secondary, with Cibola’s Brayden Mummert handling punting duties.

Our second team is filled with an abundance of exemplary athletes, and their names accompany this package. There’s never enough room for everyone, unfortunately, but this list is top notch.

SECOND-TEAM SELECTIONS

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Aden Chavez, jr., Cibola

Running back: Gabriel Buie, jr.,

La Cueva

Malachi Thymes, jr., Sandia

Receiver: Kellan Gehres, jr.,

Albuquerque Academy

Tristen Ludi-Herrera, sr., Bernalillo

Dalton Speis, sr., Sandia

Slot: Kieran Cordova, sr.,

Volcano Vista

Athlete: Branden Castillo, jr., Cibola

Center: Tristan Trujillo, sr., Rio Rancho

Guard: Asaiah Kamplain, sr., Moriarty

Abraham Lopez, sr., Highland

Tackle: John Fahey, sr., Eldorado

Sawyer Jones, sr., Cleveland

Kick returner: Isaiah Garcia, sr., Manzano

Placekicker: Kaden Bell, jr.,

Los Lunas

DEFENSE

Tackle: Jose Maez, sr., Cleveland

Brody Whitaker, soph., Albuquerque Academy

End: Landon Williams, sr.,

Albuquerque High

Sean Johnson, sr., Sandia

Linebacker: Dominic Vasquez, sr., Cleveland

Zander Doyle, sr., Los Lunas

Jaden Fischer, sr., Eldorado

Carlos Archuleta, sr., Rio Rancho

Secondary: Devonte Shendo, jr., Cleveland

Darryn Romero, sr., Los Lunas

Collis Bousliman, sr., La Cueva

Punter: Tyler Wilson, sr.,

Albuquerque Academy