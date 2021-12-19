 Coach believes national title can change NMMI program - Albuquerque Journal

Coach believes national title can change NMMI program

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

New Mexico Military Institute team members celebrate their win Friday night over Iowa Western for a national championship in junior college football. (NMMI courtesy photo)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A National Junior College Athletic Association Division I football championship resulted in an exciting celebration for the New Mexico Military Institute.

In addition, the momentous 31-13 win over previously undefeated Iowa Western on Friday night in Little Rock, Arkansas can be a game-changer for the Broncos’ program, coach Kurt Taufa’asau said.

“It lifts everybody’s expectations,” Taufa’asau said during a phone interview while on the team’s bus ride home back from Arkansas to Roswell on Saturday night. “These guys may not be 6-foot-5, 300-pound dudes, but these guys, they have the heart to compete and get the job done. I hope with this national championship it will elevate everyone’s expectations and what people think of the New Mexico Military Institute from here on out.”

NMMI (12-1) won its first national championship with a dominant effort that resulted in the Broncos grabbing a 31-0 lead into the fourth quarter against Iowa Western (10-1).

The Broncos feature 20 New Mexico natives, including quarterback Diego Pavia, a Volcano Vista graduate, and defensive lineman Christian Carreathers, an Albuquerque High grad.

“They helped out a lot really,” Taufa’asau said of the New Mexico natives. “They are kind of like the foundation on our team. We bring in a lot of local guys who have that chip on their shoulder, and they’re going to go out there and do all the dirty work.”

Pavia and running back Anthony Grant were both offered to transfer to New Mexico State, but have yet to decide where they play next. Grant, a Buford, Georgia native, was named the title game’s MVP and led the nation this season with 1,730 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Taufa’asau, the NJCAA Coach of the Year, said that the work toward a national championship didn’t start this year.

“It started last year when we recruited these players during the pandemic,” he said.

“The guys who believed in us when we didn’t have a season. They came in the fall last year and bought in to our workouts and committed to the vision and plan that we had. It’s great to see. It came to fruition when we won the national championship.”

The NMMI team spent over 24 hours together on the round-trip bus ride that was to end later Saturday. Taufa’asau said NMMI could not afford a team flight to Arkansas and that the bus ride was more manageable.

The ride home was also more enjoyable after a win.

“It was exciting,” Taufa’asau said of NMMI’s national championship. “I’m happy for our guys and our program to be the first team to win the national championship for our school. I think it’s a huge accomplishment for not only our guys but also all the people that paved the way for us to be in this position.

“The celebration was pretty awesome,” he said. “There was a lot of alumni support and outpouring of text messages and phone calls and on social media. It was just awesome. It was just an exciting night.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Coach believes national title can change NMMI program
College
A National Junior College Athletic Association ... A National Junior College Athletic Association Division I football championship result ...
2
Rick Wright: NM Bowl remains a made-for-TV sports production
College
A couple of decades ago, with ... A couple of decades ago, with tongue (mostly) in cheek, Sports Illustrated published a story about a ...
3
High-octane teams -- Lobo women, UTEP -- set to ...
College
The University of New Mexico and ... The University of New Mexico and UTEP women's basketball teams have been a study in contrasts in rec ...
4
NMSU basketball: Men romp at home, women fall at ...
College
Teddy Allen's 19 points lead five ... Teddy Allen's 19 points lead five New Mexico State (10-2) players scoring in double figures in a 93-60 romp over Northern New Mexico Saturday ...
5
Lobos hope solid 3-point defense continues vs. SMU
College
Richard Pitino isn't afraid to show ... Richard Pitino isn't afraid to show off his math skills. He knows 3-pointers are worth more than 2-pointers.  Naturally, then, the first-year Lobos coach ...
6
Fresno State holds off UTEP in action-filled NM Bowl
ABQnews Seeker
Fresno State, a team in transition, ... Fresno State, a team in transition, found enough pieces and made enough big plays to hold off UTEP, 31-24, at the 16th annual PUBG ...
7
Frequent free throws fueling Lobos offense
ABQnews Seeker
While the ongoing pandemic has taken ... While the ongoing pandemic has taken a chunk out of the average home attendance figures in Pit so fa ...
8
National champions! NMMI wins junior college football title
ABQnews Seeker
Anthony Grant rushed for 192 yards ... Anthony Grant rushed for 192 yards and scored two TDs to lead New Mexico Military Institute to the NJCAA Division I national football championship ...
9
New Mexico Bowl: Will Fresno State star QB Haener ...
College
Fresno State interim head coach Lee ... Fresno State interim head coach Lee Marks said during a press conference on Friday that the Bulldogs ...