Coach believes national title can change NMMI program

A National Junior College Athletic Association Division I football championship resulted in an exciting celebration for the New Mexico Military Institute.

In addition, the momentous 31-13 win over previously undefeated Iowa Western on Friday night in Little Rock, Arkansas can be a game-changer for the Broncos’ program, coach Kurt Taufa’asau said.

“It lifts everybody’s expectations,” Taufa’asau said during a phone interview while on the team’s bus ride home back from Arkansas to Roswell on Saturday night. “These guys may not be 6-foot-5, 300-pound dudes, but these guys, they have the heart to compete and get the job done. I hope with this national championship it will elevate everyone’s expectations and what people think of the New Mexico Military Institute from here on out.”

NMMI (12-1) won its first national championship with a dominant effort that resulted in the Broncos grabbing a 31-0 lead into the fourth quarter against Iowa Western (10-1).

The Broncos feature 20 New Mexico natives, including quarterback Diego Pavia, a Volcano Vista graduate, and defensive lineman Christian Carreathers, an Albuquerque High grad.

“They helped out a lot really,” Taufa’asau said of the New Mexico natives. “They are kind of like the foundation on our team. We bring in a lot of local guys who have that chip on their shoulder, and they’re going to go out there and do all the dirty work.”

Pavia and running back Anthony Grant were both offered to transfer to New Mexico State, but have yet to decide where they play next. Grant, a Buford, Georgia native, was named the title game’s MVP and led the nation this season with 1,730 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Taufa’asau, the NJCAA Coach of the Year, said that the work toward a national championship didn’t start this year.

“It started last year when we recruited these players during the pandemic,” he said.

“The guys who believed in us when we didn’t have a season. They came in the fall last year and bought in to our workouts and committed to the vision and plan that we had. It’s great to see. It came to fruition when we won the national championship.”

The NMMI team spent over 24 hours together on the round-trip bus ride that was to end later Saturday. Taufa’asau said NMMI could not afford a team flight to Arkansas and that the bus ride was more manageable.

The ride home was also more enjoyable after a win.

“It was exciting,” Taufa’asau said of NMMI’s national championship. “I’m happy for our guys and our program to be the first team to win the national championship for our school. I think it’s a huge accomplishment for not only our guys but also all the people that paved the way for us to be in this position.

“The celebration was pretty awesome,” he said. “There was a lot of alumni support and outpouring of text messages and phone calls and on social media. It was just awesome. It was just an exciting night.”