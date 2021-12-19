Asian American scientist accuses Sandia operators of discrimination

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

An Asian American scientist who was a senior manager with Sandia National Laboratories has filed a lawsuit alleging he was discriminated against because of his race.

Robert Hwang of Albuquerque filed the lawsuit last year against National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., which operates and manages Sandia labs for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

The case is being litigated in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California because Hwang was working at Sandia’s California campus in Livermore at the time he left the labs. He had worked in both Albuquerque and California during his 28-year career there.

Hwang, 60, said he was the only center director of East Asian descent at Sandia, and he started to be discriminated against shortly after Honeywell took over Sandia operations in 2017.

“The … executive team that Honeywell brought in had no racial diversity,” Hwang said in an interview. “Especially in the field of high technology, and especially in California. … I don’t think it’s a secret that Asian Americans are very prominent. So, the Sandia numbers relative to peer organizations is wanting.”

Paul Rhien, a spokesman for Sandia, said the labs couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

He did say in a statement: “Inclusion and diversity in the workplace are among Sandia’s defining principles and we take allegations of employee discrimination on any basis very seriously.”

Hwang was born in Macau and his family immigrated to America in 1964. He became a U.S. citizen in 1973, according to the lawsuit.

In the suit, Hwang describes encounters he found demeaning. For example, the suit accuses his supervisor, Dori Ellis, now deputy labs director, of ordering Hwang to put his elbows on the table and speak up during meetings with other lab directors, and that she treated him differently than his non-Asian peers.

He said he tried to explain that his behavior was the result of being raised in Asian and Pacific Island cultures, which value humility and thoughtful, intentional communication.

He also said in the lawsuit that he was frequently interrupted and embarrassed by supervisors when making presentations.

Hwang said in late 2019 that he was told he would be placed on a performance improvement plan, and he then announced his intention to retire so he wouldn’t be fired. When he learned that being terminated wouldn’t affect his pension and retirement benefits, he tried to rescind that intent, but was not allowed to, according to the lawsuit.

Court filings in the case show that numerous high-ranking Sandia officials have been deposed during the case, including Labs Director James Peery.

The suit is seeking compensatory, special, general and punitive damages.

“I would like (the Department of Energy) and Honeywell to know how I was treated. And I would hope that, once my story goes out, it will help other minority scientists recognize and be aware of how they should be treated,” Hwang said. “National labs, such as Sandia, are national treasures. They’re funded by our tax dollars for important missions, for national security and our economic competitiveness. And companies such as Honeywell are trusted with management, so they have a very deep responsibility beyond just profits. I think that responsibility extends to having values that reflect our nation.”