 Company: CEO died in Tennessee small plane crash - Albuquerque Journal

Company: CEO died in Tennessee small plane crash

By Associated Press

ALCOA, Tenn. — A company says its chief executive officer has died in a small plane crash in Tennessee.

In a Facebook post, MYGOFLIGHT says CEO Charles Schneider died in the plane crash on Thursday near McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville. The company says he was traveling for business on a single-engine craft, Cirrus SR22. The company says he died at the hospital on Friday.

“During this time of loss, the family is asking for privacy,” the company posted. “Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Alcoa Police say the plane was carrying two occupants and both were hospitalized. Police did not provide detail on the condition and identity of the second person.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are helping to investigate.

MYGOFLIGHT is a Denver-based company that sells a variety of gear for pilots and travelers, including cockpit mounting systems for iPads, iPhones and tablets, luggage and more.


