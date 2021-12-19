 9 in Arizona accused of defrauding pandemic relief program - Albuquerque Journal

9 in Arizona accused of defrauding pandemic relief program

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Nine people in Arizona have been indicted on allegations they fraudulently obtained more than $23 million in government pandemic assistance.

Federal prosecutors allege Jason Coleman, 40, and Kimberly Coleman, 38, of Mesa conspired to prepare and submit about two-dozen fraudulent applications seeking $30 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. They received $13 million from 10 of their applications, according to prosecutors, who say the couple submitted fake employment data and fictitious payroll.

The PPP program gave employers billions of dollars in low-interest loans that would be entirely forgiven if the money was used for specific purposes such as payroll costs. The program was created early in the COVID-19 pandemic as officials ordered many businesses to close and urged people to stay home.

Authorities alleged the Colemans used the money to purchase four properties including a $3.8 million home, luxury vehicles, furniture and investments.

Jason and Kimberly Coleman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and transactional money laundering. A magistrate ordered both detained pending trial, ruling they are a flight risk and a danger.

A lawyer for Kimberly Coleman, Joshua Kolsrud, declined to comment. Jason Coleman’s attorney could not be reached but a receptionist said the firm doesn’t comment on cases.

Meanwhile, a grand jury also issued eight other indictments of seven people from the Phoenix area accused of conspiring to defraud the pandemic relief program.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for ...
ABQnews Seeker
FARMINGTON - Farmington-area residents ... FARMINGTON - Farmington-area residents donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvat ...
2
Rural Arizona hospitals seek feds help for COVID staffing
Around the Region
Arizona is committing millions of dollars ... Arizona is committing millions of dollars and asking the federal government for extra help as hospitals face a growing strain from rising COVID-19 caseloads ...
3
Mexican woman shot in head by US Border Patrol ...
Around the Region
Attorneys for a Mexican woman who ... Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived announced Wednesday that they filed a ...
4
Navajo Nation reports 38 more COVID-19 cases and 7 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 38 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's total to 40,615 ...
5
Maricopa Board of Supervisors fills Arizona House vacancy
Around the Region
An Arizona State University official has ... An Arizona State University official has been appointed to the Arizona House to fill a vacancy. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday ...
6
Colorado Rockies, plains pummeled by powerful wind storm
Around the Region
High winds whipped across the Colorado ... High winds whipped across the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, knocking out power, closing roads and highways and forcing the cancellation or delay of hundreds ...
7
Storm knocked out power to thousands on Navajo, Hopi ...
Around the Region
A storm that packed powerful winds ... A storm that packed powerful winds knocked out electricity to thousands of homes on the Navajo and Hopi reservations Wednesday and snarled traffic on ...
8
Colorado, Florida men accused of assaulting police on Jan. ...
Around the Region
A man from Colorado and another ... A man from Colorado and another from Florida who are accused of assaulting police officers in separate incidents during the Jan. 6. riot at ...
9
Prosecutor: suspect shot Phoenix cop while he was on ...
Around the Region
The suspect accused of shooting and ... The suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Phoenix police officer had served prison time for armed robbery and other felonies and continued ...