 Arizona reports 2,745 more COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports 2,745 more COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,745 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 1,336,806 cases and 23,519 known deaths.

On Saturday, Arizona health officials reported 3,467 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths.

Data from the state Department of Health Services’ dashboard showed that 68.3% of Arizonans old enough to get vaccinated have received at least one shot with 58.2% fully vaccinated.

That trails the national rates of 76.9% of age-eligible individuals with at least one dose and 65.1% who are fully vaccinated.

Banner Health, the state’s largest hospital network, reports that 88% of its COVID ICU patients still hadn’t been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Health System Alliance of Arizona and member hospitals issued a statewide message urging Arizonans to do everything they can to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The letter was running as a full page ad in Sunday editions of the state’s largest newspaper — The Arizona Republic — and newspapers that publish in Tucson, Flagstaff and Prescott.


