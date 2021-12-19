 Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s total to 40,765 cases since the pandemic began with 1,576 known deaths.

Health officials on Tuesday had reported 46 cases and three more deaths on Friday.

Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory Monday for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said the omicron variant has not been found in swab samples on the Navajo Nation yet, but health officials continue to monitor carefully.

“Our public health experts continue to put forth their best mitigation efforts to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, but they need help from our Navajo people,” Nez said. “The best defense against the Delta variant and the Omicron variant is to get fully vaccinated and a booster shot.”

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah


