 Man who organized online child porn groups gets prison time - Albuquerque Journal

Man who organized online child porn groups gets prison time

By Associated Press

ATLANTA — A Texas man has been sentenced in Atlanta to serve more than 12 years in federal prison for organizing online groups to share child pornography where users were encouraged to “share pictures and videos of all things taboo.”

Michael Stephen Autry, of Brownwood, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta to serve 12 1/2 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release. Autry, 42, had pleaded guilty in June to distribution of child pornography.

Autry created a group called “Taboo Train 2.0” on the Kik messaging app in June 2017. Federal prosecutors said in a news release that he wrote that the group was meant for members to “share pics and videos of all things taboo. … incest, young, your own family members, etc. to discuss taboo fantasies and real life stories.”

An undercover FBI agent was invited to join the group and was able to record communications and postings and identify the group’s members. The group had more than 50 people, many living outside the U.S., but most didn’t post photos or videos, prosecutors said.

Within a few weeks, prosecutors said, the group’s members showed more sexual interest in boys than girls, so Autry created a new group called “The Common Interest.” The undercover FBI agent was also invited to join that group. Again in an introductory message, Autry said the group was meant for taboo images, “specifically incest, teens, and taboo relationships (young/old, teacher/student, etc.)” That group had more than 60 members.

In November and December of 2017, Autry was added to two other groups on Kik where members shared photos and videos of children being sexually abused. He invited the undercover FBI agent to join both groups.

“It shocks the conscience when someone finds pleasure in looking at photos and videos showing children being sexually abused,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said in the release. “It is even more disturbing when someone like Autry gathers men together in online groups for the purpose of sharing these horrific images.”

Eleven other people have been charged with child pornography offenses for their membership in these Kik groups, prosecutors said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Books behind bars provide a lifeline
ABQnews Seeker
Education paves the way for a ... Education paves the way for a future outside prison
2
Officials: Literacy failure connected to crime, violence
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico requires many inmates to ... New Mexico requires many inmates to enroll in classes
3
NM helps in bid to harness final frontier
ABQnews Seeker
Kirtland officer co-authors report on ‘State ... Kirtland officer co-authors report on ‘State of the Space Industrial Base’; New Space NM helps in analysis
4
Fire damages barn at Los Luceros Historic Site
ABQnews Seeker
A fire damaged one of the ... A fire damaged one of the barns at Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde on Friday night. According to the New Mexico Department of ...
5
Organizations help to improve felons' life skills
ABQnews Seeker
Assistance can cover life and job ... Assistance can cover life and job skills training, as well as help with basic literacy and education
6
Former Las Vegas, NM, officer accused of assaulting a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Divergent political beliefs had caused previous ... Divergent political beliefs had caused previous issues between the men
7
Asian American scientist accuses Sandia operators of discrimination
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit claims bias due to race; ... Lawsuit claims bias due to race; lab says ‘inclusion’ part of principles
8
Fresno State holds off UTEP in action-filled NM Bowl
ABQnews Seeker
Fresno State, a team in transition, ... Fresno State, a team in transition, found enough pieces and made enough big plays to hold off UTEP, 31-24, at the 16th annual PUBG ...
9
Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico ... Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for ...
10
Special session ends with another bruising debate
ABQnews Seeker
Political boundaries were redrawn in House ... Political boundaries were redrawn in House and Senate amid charges of race-baiting