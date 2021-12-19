 Away we go: Delta to charter U.S. Olympians to Beijing - Albuquerque Journal

Away we go: Delta to charter U.S. Olympians to Beijing

By Associated Press

ATLANTA — The U.S. Olympic team’s airline partner will charter a flight from Los Angeles to Beijing to bring about half the American athletes to the Winter Olympics.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said Friday that the federation had reached a deal with Delta Air Lines to bring between 80 and 100 Olympians straight to Beijing at the end of January.

This is a major breakthrough for the U.S., which had been dealing with logistical challenges because of the shutdown of routes between the U.S. and Beijing. Those flights all but stopped in the wake of schedule changes prompted by COVID-19, and haven’t resumed.

The USOPC did not divulge the exact date of the charter, and while the charter solves a major logistical problem for the U.S. team, it does not eliminate all challenges. Normally, athletes tailor their flights to fit their specific competition schedules — for instance, building a schedule that ensures they’ll arrive with plenty of time to acclimate to the time change.

“Some will be there for a shorter time than they’d prefer and others longer,” Hirshland said. “But it’s helpful to get some certainty so you can give everyone the ability to plan.”

Most of those not on the charter will get to Beijing from Europe, where they are in the middle of their winter seasons. Still evolving are the USOPC’s plans to get dozens of coaches and support staff to Beijing. Most of the Beijing Organizing Committee’s travel instructions have revolved around people making connections in Tokyo, Hong Kong and other countries outside North America.

News of the charter came the same day that Delta unveiled a Team USA-branded aircraft. This year, Delta began its sponsorship of the U.S. team that will make it the team’s official airline through the LA Olympics in 2028. The deal was worth a reported $400 million and also had tie-ins with Olympic TV partner NBC.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Books behind bars provide a lifeline
ABQnews Seeker
Education paves the way for a ... Education paves the way for a future outside prison
2
Officials: Literacy failure connected to crime, violence
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico requires many inmates to ... New Mexico requires many inmates to enroll in classes
3
NM helps in bid to harness final frontier
ABQnews Seeker
Kirtland officer co-authors report on ‘State ... Kirtland officer co-authors report on ‘State of the Space Industrial Base’; New Space NM helps in analysis
4
Fire damages barn at Los Luceros Historic Site
ABQnews Seeker
A fire damaged one of the ... A fire damaged one of the barns at Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde on Friday night. According to the New Mexico Department of ...
5
Organizations help to improve felons' life skills
ABQnews Seeker
Assistance can cover life and job ... Assistance can cover life and job skills training, as well as help with basic literacy and education
6
Former Las Vegas, NM, officer accused of assaulting a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Divergent political beliefs had caused previous ... Divergent political beliefs had caused previous issues between the men
7
Asian American scientist accuses Sandia operators of discrimination
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit claims bias due to race; ... Lawsuit claims bias due to race; lab says ‘inclusion’ part of principles
8
Fresno State holds off UTEP in action-filled NM Bowl
ABQnews Seeker
Fresno State, a team in transition, ... Fresno State, a team in transition, found enough pieces and made enough big plays to hold off UTEP, 31-24, at the 16th annual PUBG ...
9
Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico ... Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for ...
10
Special session ends with another bruising debate
ABQnews Seeker
Political boundaries were redrawn in House ... Political boundaries were redrawn in House and Senate amid charges of race-baiting