 Drug suspect dies in custody of Navajo County sheriff - Albuquerque Journal

Drug suspect dies in custody of Navajo County sheriff

By Associated Press

OVERGAARD, Ariz. — A sheriff’s office in Eastern Arizona says a man being questioned for suspected drug trafficking died while in custody.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped the driver Thursday night in Overgaard and arrested the person for transporting and possessing drugs. The suspect was taken to a sheriff’s office substation for questioning.

During the interview, the sheriff’s office says the suspect “began exhibiting strange behavior.” Medics were called and began checking over the person, who was alert and conscious, but the suspect became unresponsive, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say medics administered CPR and Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, but the suspect could not be revived.

“The suspect was fully cooperative with Deputies during this entire incident and was willing to provide a statement in an interview at the Substation,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the news release. “At no point was there ever any type of force used by any of the Deputies involved against the suspect.”

The Navajo County Criminal Investigations Unit and the medical examiner are investigating the death. The suspect’s identity was not released.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for ...
ABQnews Seeker
FARMINGTON - Farmington-area residents ... FARMINGTON - Farmington-area residents donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvat ...
2
Rural Arizona hospitals seek feds help for COVID staffing
Around the Region
Arizona is committing millions of dollars ... Arizona is committing millions of dollars and asking the federal government for extra help as hospitals face a growing strain from rising COVID-19 caseloads ...
3
Mexican woman shot in head by US Border Patrol ...
Around the Region
Attorneys for a Mexican woman who ... Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived announced Wednesday that they filed a ...
4
Navajo Nation reports 38 more COVID-19 cases and 7 ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 38 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's total to 40,615 ...
5
Maricopa Board of Supervisors fills Arizona House vacancy
Around the Region
An Arizona State University official has ... An Arizona State University official has been appointed to the Arizona House to fill a vacancy. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday ...
6
Colorado Rockies, plains pummeled by powerful wind storm
Around the Region
High winds whipped across the Colorado ... High winds whipped across the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, knocking out power, closing roads and highways and forcing the cancellation or delay of hundreds ...
7
Storm knocked out power to thousands on Navajo, Hopi ...
Around the Region
A storm that packed powerful winds ... A storm that packed powerful winds knocked out electricity to thousands of homes on the Navajo and Hopi reservations Wednesday and snarled traffic on ...
8
Colorado, Florida men accused of assaulting police on Jan. ...
Around the Region
A man from Colorado and another ... A man from Colorado and another from Florida who are accused of assaulting police officers in separate incidents during the Jan. 6. riot at ...
9
Prosecutor: suspect shot Phoenix cop while he was on ...
Around the Region
The suspect accused of shooting and ... The suspect accused of shooting and critically wounding a Phoenix police officer had served prison time for armed robbery and other felonies and continued ...