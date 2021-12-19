 UN leader says more aid needed for crisis-hit Lebanon - Albuquerque Journal

UN leader says more aid needed for crisis-hit Lebanon

By Lujain Jo / Associated Press

BEIRUT — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon, grappling with a dire economic crisis and home to over 1 million Syrian refugees. The UN leader urged more support at the start of a three-day visit to the small Mediterranean country.

Guterres arrived on the high profile visit earlier Sunday, and spoke after his meeting with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun.

At the outset of his visit, Guterres said the visit will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country. But he pressed the political leadership to overcome their differences to find ways to resolve the crisis.

International donors, including traditional supporters of Lebanon, have extended humanitarian assistance to the country to deal with the crisis, but have declined to offer support to the government before a plan for reform is agreed upon.

Lebanese are facing a deteriorating economic crisis that began in late 2019 and is rooted in years of mismanagement and corruption. The crisis, including a serious collapse of the national currency and deepening poverty, has since only been compounded by the pandemic, bickering among rival political groups and a massive explosion at the port of Beirut in August 2020 that left over 216 people killed and thousands injured. It also destroyed major parts of the capital.

“I believe the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon… and other countries in the world that have opened their borders, doors and hearts to refugees when unfortunately some much more richer and much more powerful close their borders,” Guterres said, speaking to the press as he stood next to Aoun.

He said a 12-month U.N. emergency response plan launched in August — which is asking for $383 million to support 1.1 million people — is only 11% funded so far, urging more support.

Lebanon’s population of 6 million includes over 1 million Syrian refugees. “If there is a word to characterize my visit, that word is solidarity,” he said.

Lebanon’s crisis has been made worse by a political leadership deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of the government and parliament. The divisions have delayed reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a recovery plan.

Guterres said he urges the country’s politicians to work together to resolve this crisis.

“Seeing the suffering of the people of Lebanon, Lebanese political leaders don’t have the right to be divided and paralyze the country,” he said, calling Aoun the symbol of unity.

The political class is also divided over the domestic probe into the Beirut Port explosion. Guterres is planning to visit the port to pay a tribute to those killed in the explosion and meet with families of the victims.

The economic collapse in Lebanon has been described as one of the worst in the world in over 150 years. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed in Lebanon, which imports more than 80% of its basic goods.

Shortages of basic supplies, including fuel and medicine, and restrictions on bank withdrawals and transfers, particularly in foreign currency, have increased the desperation of the Lebanese in the once middle-class country.

Guterres also stressed that next year’s elections will be key for laying the foundations for a better future. “The elections next year will be key,” he added.

Politicians have disagreed on the date and details of holding the elections, expected next spring. A decision by the country’s constitutional council is expected to settle the dispute.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Books behind bars provide a lifeline
ABQnews Seeker
Education paves the way for a ... Education paves the way for a future outside prison
2
Officials: Literacy failure connected to crime, violence
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico requires many inmates to ... New Mexico requires many inmates to enroll in classes
3
NM helps in bid to harness final frontier
ABQnews Seeker
Kirtland officer co-authors report on ‘State ... Kirtland officer co-authors report on ‘State of the Space Industrial Base’; New Space NM helps in analysis
4
Fire damages barn at Los Luceros Historic Site
ABQnews Seeker
A fire damaged one of the ... A fire damaged one of the barns at Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde on Friday night. According to the New Mexico Department of ...
5
Organizations help to improve felons' life skills
ABQnews Seeker
Assistance can cover life and job ... Assistance can cover life and job skills training, as well as help with basic literacy and education
6
Former Las Vegas, NM, officer accused of assaulting a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Divergent political beliefs had caused previous ... Divergent political beliefs had caused previous issues between the men
7
Asian American scientist accuses Sandia operators of discrimination
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit claims bias due to race; ... Lawsuit claims bias due to race; lab says ‘inclusion’ part of principles
8
Fresno State holds off UTEP in action-filled NM Bowl
ABQnews Seeker
Fresno State, a team in transition, ... Fresno State, a team in transition, found enough pieces and made enough big plays to hold off UTEP, 31-24, at the 16th annual PUBG ...
9
Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico ... Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for ...
10
Special session ends with another bruising debate
ABQnews Seeker
Political boundaries were redrawn in House ... Political boundaries were redrawn in House and Senate amid charges of race-baiting