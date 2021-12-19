 Woman injured in Santa Fe road rage shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Woman injured in Santa Fe road rage shooting

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A woman was shot and injured in an apparent road rage shooting in Santa Fe on Sunday morning.

Santa Fe police said they responded just before 9 a.m. to a shooting near Cerrillos Road and Herrera Drive. Police dispatchers were told a small, dark Chevrolet SUV had crashed into another vehicle and caused at least one other crash.

A woman driving one of the vehicles that was struck followed the suspect SUV, according to a Santa Fe police Facebook post.

A man driving the SUV exited the vehicle near Cerrillos and Herrera and fired at the woman, striking her. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect fled the area by the time police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.

Photos or video of the incident may be submitted at the following digital evidence link:

https://santafepd.evidence.com/…/cerrillosroadrageincident


