One-on-One: Dionne Cruz Miller – Hospital chief executive, Presbyterian Hospital

Dionne Cruz Miller kept driving “further and further” away from Los Angeles, trying to figure out where her best friend, James Hughey, was taking her on a surprise 35th birthday trip.

“And we pull up in front of a warehouse where there’s skydiving,” Miller says. “I’m an adventurous spirit, but my heart is in my throat. And I’m thinking, ‘I love him so much, and I’m going to kill him later.'”

Miller took the jump and survived. She did not kill Hughey, whom she still counts as a friend.

A native New Mexican with an extended family, Miller returned to the state in July to become chief executive of Presbyterian Hospital.

Miller, who previously was chief operating officer of Kaiser Foundation Hospital and Health Plan in San Francisco, says her career has been a blending of her background in public health and her interest in economics, biology and in the business side of health care initiatives.

She’s the first Hispanic woman to lead Presbyterian Hospital, and she’s doing it during an ongoing $170 million expansion – the largest construction project in the hospital’s history – and through the continuing pandemic and its fallout.

Miller grew up in Taos and has family all over the state, so returning to New Mexico seemed like a natural move. What she’s learning is that her extended family is even more extended than she realized.

“Literally, my first week here, the husband of our CEO in Española and I found that we’re cousins,” she says. “I meet weekly somebody I’m related to – either someone on the team or a patient. It’s full circle.”

How hard is it being in the health care field right now?

“When we started with COVID, I can remember the cards, the literal mountains of cards we received from schools, from book clubs. Everybody said, ‘Thank you so much for being there, for sacrificing being with your family.’ I also, coming from here, know the Southwest spirit, which is very warm and accepting but also very independent, and I have family members who made the decision not to be vaccinated. Unfortunately, one – a young and vital person – just recently passed away. And it’s literally preventable. It’s hard to find the words to really be able to say, ‘You know, we’re here to help.’ But also people have to come to it on their own. So the best we can do as health care workers is support one another in terms of ensuring our own mental health and well-being. Giving each other time and space to take a walk every day, get out and get some fresh air. Giving each other the grace of maybe someone’s having a hard day. They’re still sacrificing.”

How did you get interested in public health?

“I had a counselor, a mentor throughout my life. She said, ‘You can choose to be a doctor, and you’ll do wonderfully having that one-on-one interaction and working to change behaviors and patterns. You can be a lawyer, and most lawyers are working … (a lot) with paper – writing, being able to draft policy. You can impact lives there. But if you were able to combine those, you might consider public health. With public health, you can impact vast populations.”

What do you do in your free time?

“I haven’t had any … in the (time) I’ve been here. Normally, I have a beautiful 7-year-old daughter who is the light of my life. She challenges me already, inspires me and just opens my eyes to view the world in a different way. When the work here is hard, I can be with her, whether playing or reading. We go bicycle riding, we go hiking. I grew up skiing and snowmobiling. We’re ready to go to Taos for skiing. And I’ve joined a book club. I’m trying to make that work.”

What are your favorite books?

“I love nonfiction. I used to read some biographies, and so I think of (former Washington Post publisher) Katherine Graham or Eleanor Roosevelt. To ground yourself in what did they learn, whether it’s about women in leadership roles, either by intention and design, or by accident, and what can I learn from that. This is kind of strange, … but I have family members and friends as well who have deployed in different (military) branches. So to read war strategy, to be able to understand in terms of how you solve a problem, how you socialize it, communicate it and strategically how you bring disparate groups together who you would think might never connect. I think that’s what COVID’s done in a way. I look at health care systems that were competitors that would have never come together but around this cause, were able to unite, whether it’s disseminating the vaccination (or) access to beds. It’s a war against COVID.”

What achievements are you most proud of?

“In San Francisco, I worked for the San Mateo (Medical Center) and I was the … vice president of … support services. I remember sitting with our patient care coordinator, who would sign individuals up for funding for medication because people were having to make the decision between rent or clothes. So being able to sit there with a mother who was working three jobs, none of which provided health care. We were talking in Spanish, and she shared the story about how her husband had passed away from HIV, and she was trying to understand how to provide for her three children but also to be able to access care. The county system was really generous in the way it connected people to services. I was able to be there to assist, then to present to our board, and when we looked at this position and this program to be able to speak to the value. To say, ‘We know it’s making a difference for this individual. She didn’t have to come in for emergency care because she was able to do prevention and provide asthma care for her child.'”

What motivates you?

“What I think about is my grandfather. He left home in second grade during the Depression because he was trying to save his mother from having more mouths to feed. He and his brother became ranch hands. He went on to become a small business entrepreneur. At different points in time, he had three automotive parts stores in Taos and in Questa and Española. I think about him going to every one of my graduations, supporting me if I needed money, but always saying, ‘You need to have a job at every one of the schools you go to.’ My parents saying, ‘We will help you, but you’ll take student loans or you’ll do work study.’ So in college I had three jobs, so it was that never forgetting who I am, but also who I can be. I think that’s why I can do what I do is because I have people who believe in me. There’s nothing better.”