 Postal hike doesn't stop catalogers' holiday season - Albuquerque Journal

Postal hike doesn’t stop catalogers’ holiday season

By David Sharp / Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine – A big postal rate increase over the summer hasn’t stopped catalog retailers from stuffing mailboxes this holiday season.

The U.S. Postal Service says more than 300 million catalogs flooded into people’s mailboxes last month, and the overall number of catalogs has grown 12% over last year, officials said.

The boost continues a positive trend for catalogers that are defying those who predicted their demise in a digital world.

“The industry is not dying. There are plenty of companies that are still aggressively mailing catalogs,” said Paul Miller, vice president and deputy director of the American Catalog Mailers Association.

Some online retailers like Bonobos, Amazon and Wayfair began mailing catalogs in recent years. A few that went away, like the Sharper Image and J. Peterman, have returned. Heavyweights like Lands’ End, Hammacher Schlemmer and L.L. Bean never wavered.

Several factors are working in favor of catalog retailers.

A selection of catalogs are displayed in Freeport, Maine. A big postal rate increase over the summer hasn’t stopped catalog retailers from stuffing mailboxes this holiday season. The U.S. Postal Service says more than 300 million catalogs flooded into people’s mailboxes last month and that overall the number of catalogs has grown 12% over last year.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

For starters, digital advertising on e-commerce websites has grown as much as 20% to 40% this year even as privacy policy changes – Apple’s efforts in particular – have made it more difficult to target ads and measure their effectiveness, said Andrew Lipsman, retail analyst at eMarketer.

Further, some find online shopping difficult to navigate – a space that is jumbled thanks to algorithms, marketing and advertising, analysts say, making it hard for people to find what they want.

Jonathan Zhang, a professor of marketing at Colorado State University, said another important factor is that catalog and store shoppers are more loyal to brands than people who shop online only.

His research found a higher return on investment from catalogs because those shoppers buy more than online-only shoppers.

The internet’s clutter tends to produce shoppers who search for specific things, preventing the “serendipitous discoveries” that shoppers make while browsing in a store or catalog, he said.

New York shopper Helen Kaplow acknowledges it’s easier to thumb through catalogs and circle items of interest or dog-ear the pages, rather than scrolling through websites. One of her favorite catalogs around this time of the year is from The Vermont Country store.

“Catalogs do seem a bit old-fashioned. They’re so analog. But I think it may be their only way of getting visuals in front of you,” said Kaplow, who hasn’t set foot in a store in years.

Nonetheless, catalogs remain expensive to print and mail.

The U.S. Postal Service gave a one-two punch to the industry this year with a 3% postage increase in January followed by an additional, unexpected increase of nearly 9% implemented in August.

But consumer spending remains hot and catalogs are a way for retailers to differentiate themselves, so it makes sense for retailers who can afford to distribute catalogs to do so, Lipsman said.

Catalog numbers dropped about 40% between 2006 to 2018, when an estimated 11.5 billion were mailed to homes, but they’ve stabilized and are showing signs of an uptick in volume, according to Miller at the ACMA.

Miller said catalogs won’t be going away anytime soon, partly because they have staying power compared to the fleeting impact of email, online advertisements and other digital communication.

“People are used to clicking and moving on, but the catalog is still sitting there on your coffee table. It’s going to continue to entice you to shop,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New owner takes the reins of Albuquerque's Christmas Shop
ABQnews Seeker
For many people, Christmas trees are ... For many people, Christmas trees are taken down and ornaments stored away at the end of December, bu ...
2
Stripes Burrito Co. opens newest location
ABQnews Seeker
Stripes Burrito Co. celebrated its newest ... Stripes Burrito Co. celebrated its newest store with a grand opening Thursday.
3
NM again posts fifth-highest unemployment rate in the nation
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's unemployment continued to inch ... New Mexico's unemployment continued to inch downward in November, but remained the fifth-highest in the nation, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau ...
4
ABQ bar loses liquor license over underage drinking
ABQnews Seeker
A Northeast Heights bar lost its ... A Northeast Heights bar lost its liquor license and its owner and staff may face criminal charges fo ...
5
Red or green? New ABQ shop’s selection means you ...
ABQnews Seeker
Red or green? Hot or ... Red or green? Hot or mild? These are questions familiar to many New Mexicans, but luckily you don't have to choose.
6
Truck stop's request for county money stalls
ABQnews Seeker
Apparently, the truck stop's bucks stop ... Apparently, the truck stop's bucks stop here. Six months after Bernalillo County officials granted Pilot Travel Centers' request for $700,650 in development support for ...
7
ABQ solar industry firm to be acquired in $80M ...
ABQnews Seeker
SolAero, which makes cells, panels for ... SolAero, which makes cells, panels for spacecraft, will remain in Albuquerque
8
PRC to vote on PNM exit from Four Corners ...
ABQnews Seeker
State regulators are expected to vote ... State regulators are expected to vote Wednesday on Public Service Company of New Mexico's plan ...
9
ABQ auto repair firm to be acquired by national ...
ABQnews Seeker
As much as he views it ... As much as he views it as a "bummer" to discontinue a local name for his establishment, ...