Water leak closes NHCC Art Museum to public

The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum is closed to the public due to a water leak on Sunday.

According to the Department of Cultural Affairs, a water coil in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit on the roof of the Visual Arts building burst, causing water to leak onto the floor below.

“New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs facilities staff was on site soon after the break was discovered, waterlines were turned off to limit the spread of water and emergency remediation has begun,” said Daniel Zillmann, DCA spokesman.

Zillmann said the the Visual Arts building and the NHCC Art Museum will be closed to the public until further notice.

“The Performing Arts building was not affected,” he said. “Theater operations, including upcoming performances, will continue as planned.”

In February, the NHCC Art Museum was closed due to a water leak.