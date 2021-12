A dead body was found in a southwest Albuquerque road on Sunday evening after an apparent shooting, according to Albuquerque police.

Police were called to 60th Street and Churchill Road SW at 5:30 p.m. after a person was found dead in the road, Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release. The person appeared to have been shot.

Police have temporarily shut down roads near the incident. No other details were immediately available.