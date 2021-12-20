 Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing, 43 years later - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing, 43 years later

By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — A man was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago and detectives say he may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides.

Mark Stanley Personette, 76, was arrested in suburban Denver on Thursday following a joint operation by San Francisco police, the FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, authorities announced Sunday. He was booked for investigation of homicide in connection with the 1978 death of Marissa Harvey.

It’s not known whether he has an attorney who can speak in his behalf.

The 15-year-old New York girl was visiting family in San Francisco when she didn’t return from a day trip to Golden Gate Park. Her body was found a day later, in nearby Sutro Heights Park.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that investigators used the best available technology at the time and exhausted every lead, but the case went cold. In October 2020, they reopened the investigation and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods,” the statement said without specifying the methods.

“For more than four decades, Marissa Harvey’s family members have been relentless advocates to bring her killer to justice, and we hope this development in the case begins to bring a measure of healing and closure they’ve been too long denied,” Police Chief Bill Scott said. He thanked forensic scientists and “other unsung heroes” who helped solve the case.

Police released booking photos of Personette taken over several decades, including a 1979 arrest in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and urged law enforcement agencies nationwide to review their unsolved sexual assault-related homicides involving young women to determine if there is a connection to Personette.

Information about his criminal history was not released.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Books behind bars provide a lifeline
ABQnews Seeker
Education paves the way for a ... Education paves the way for a future outside prison
2
Officials: Literacy failure connected to crime, violence
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico requires many inmates to ... New Mexico requires many inmates to enroll in classes
3
NM helps in bid to harness final frontier
ABQnews Seeker
Kirtland officer co-authors report on ‘State ... Kirtland officer co-authors report on ‘State of the Space Industrial Base’; New Space NM helps in analysis
4
Fire damages barn at Los Luceros Historic Site
ABQnews Seeker
A fire damaged one of the ... A fire damaged one of the barns at Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde on Friday night. According to the New Mexico Department of ...
5
Organizations help to improve felons' life skills
ABQnews Seeker
Assistance can cover life and job ... Assistance can cover life and job skills training, as well as help with basic literacy and education
6
Former Las Vegas, NM, officer accused of assaulting a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Divergent political beliefs had caused previous ... Divergent political beliefs had caused previous issues between the men
7
Asian American scientist accuses Sandia operators of discrimination
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit claims bias due to race; ... Lawsuit claims bias due to race; lab says ‘inclusion’ part of principles
8
Fresno State holds off UTEP in action-filled NM Bowl
ABQnews Seeker
Fresno State, a team in transition, ... Fresno State, a team in transition, found enough pieces and made enough big plays to hold off UTEP, 31-24, at the 16th annual PUBG ...
9
Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico ... Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico donated gifts and money after somebody stole a Salvation Army van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys for ...
10
Special session ends with another bruising debate
ABQnews Seeker
Political boundaries were redrawn in House ... Political boundaries were redrawn in House and Senate amid charges of race-baiting