SMU routs Lobos, and defense is a major UNM concern

Four minutes into an eight -minute postgame media session following his team’s 90-72 home loss to SMU in the Pit, Richard Pitino wanted to redirect the conversation to his program’s primary, and rather glaring, deficiency.

When 101.7 FM’s Sam Hauser asked Pitino about the offensive decision making of the Lobos, Pitino called an audible.

“No offense to your question, but at some point, we got to talk about defense,” Pitino said. “And I know that’s boring. … But defense, I know it’s boring and we don’t want to talk about it, but we just gave up 90 points.”

To be clear, Pitino already had been asked two questions about defense by the Journal, one about team chemistry and another about the benching of usual starting center Gethro Muscadin (more on that later). So the topic wasn’t being ignored, but it was the only one Pitino thought was important Sunday, at least when discussing his Lobos (6-6), who have dropped three of four games in the Pit in December and are allowing a Mountain West worst 78.8 points per game.

When not talking about his own team, however, Pitino was heaping praise on the veteran-laden squad that just beat his.

“Let’s give credit to a really, really good SMU team, too, because I think that’s the best team we’ve played,” Pitino said, adding, “They’re where we want to be in a couple years.”

The visiting Mustangs (9-3), playing in the Pit for the first time since 1997, didn’t take long to convince the announced Sunday afternoon crowd of 8,394 that they were the better team.

By the time senior guard Kendric Davis’ bucket dropped with 12:34 left in the opening half for a 19-7 lead, SMU had hit nine of its first 12 shots (75.0%), including three 3-pointers. UNM, meanwhile, opened by hitting 3 of 16 shots (18.8%) – again looking painfully unable to solve the riddle that has become trying to score against a set defense.

SMU built a 46-30 halftime lead before calling on Davis to serve as closer. He had 23 of his season-high 33 points after the break.

“His pace,” Lobo guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. said quickly when asked what made Davis so hard to defend in the second half. “He knew when to attack. He knew what defenders were on him and what the defenders’ strengths were and how to attack them. He’s a very good player, which is why he’s averaging 20 (points), 5 (rebounds) and 5 (assists).”

Mashburn had a team-high 25 points, and point guard Jaelen House added 16, seven assists and just two turnovers. But the duo again struggled from the floor, combining to shoot 13-for-37 (35.1%) and 2-of-14 from 3-point range (14.3%).

Overall, the Lobos were held to 37.7% (26-of-69) shooting compared to 50.0% (32-of-64) by the Mustangs. And SMU outrebounded UNM by 16 (48-32).

UNM tried to muster several runs in the second half, but each seemed to be met with Davis blowing by another perimeter defender to either score at the rim, draw a foul or find an open teammate attacking the rim.

SMU scored 42 points in the paint and was 17-of-22 at the free throw line.

GETHRO’S WOES: Freshman Sebastian Forsling started at center and Emmanuel Kuac was first off the bench, leaving usual starter Gethro Muscadin to play only 7 minutes, 30 seconds in the first half, none in the second. He was noticeably uninterested during second-half team huddles.

“I’m just trying to find guys who are everyday guys who are bought into rebuilding this thing the right way,” Pitino said when asked about Muscadin.

“And I think Sebastian and Eman had a great week of practice. And that’s really it. … When you get almost 9,000 (or) 8,000 people coming into the Pit in the middle of a pandemic, I appreciate every single one of them. And I want whoever I put on the floor to show them that. And I thought Eman and Sebastian did that.”

BOX SCORE: SMU 90, UNM 72

TUESDAY: Norfolk State at UNM, 7 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, TheMW.com (stream)