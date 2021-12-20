Lobo women go into break on a high after good win vs. UTEP

Christmas will come on a festive note for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team.

The Lobos were released for their annual holiday break Sunday night, but not before earning some time off with a 78-66 victory over UTEP in front of an announced 4,458 fans at the Pit.

Shaiquel McGruder racked up a double-double (18 points, 14 rebounds), LaTascya Duff scored 20 points, and her twin sister LaTora added 17 as UNM concluded its nonconference schedule at 9-4. The Lobos host San Jose State on Dec. 28 to open Mountain West play.

As expected, Sunday night’s game was quality preparation. After falling into an 18-point hole in the second quarter, the Miners (7-2) made numerous runs in the second half, getting as close as 64-57 at one point.

But UNM responded when necessary, hitting key 3-pointers or finding McGruder ahead of the defense for transition baskets. UNM finished with a 21-4 advantage on fast-break points.

“We had an advantage speed-wise, and we knew that,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said. “When we got a clean rebound or a turnover, I thought we did a good job taking advantage of it. The hard part was keeping (the Miners) from getting offensive rebounds. When they did that, we couldn’t use our speed.”

Thanks in large part to McGruder, UNM finished with a 38-36 rebound advantage, but UTEP grabbed 16 offensive boards and scored 16 second-chance points. That, combined with an impressive 25-point outing from point guard Katia Gallegos, helped the Miners stay within striking distance until the final minutes.

Gallegos (5-of-9 from 3-point range, seven rebounds and four assists) engaged in a spirited battle with her UNM counterpart, LaTora Duff (3-of-8 on 3-point tries, four rebounds, six assists). Both played 37 minutes, most of that time spent going head-to-head.

“I like playing against good point guards,” LaTora said, “and she’s good. It was a fun challenge, but the important thing was getting the win.”

UNM led 19-16 early in the second quarter before getting the home fans energized with a 16-1 run. LaTascya Duff and Antonia Anderson hit back-to-back 3s, and LaTascya Duff added a driving layup to cash in a well-executed give-and-go with Paula Reus during the surge.

The Lobos had their largest lead, 35-17, with 3:21 left in the first half, forcing UTEP to burn its second timeout of the quarter.

“I thought we played really well, especially on offense,” Bradbury said. “UTEP’s a well-coached team with good players, so we had to execute to build that lead.”

The Miners put together a 10-0 run of their own in the third quarter, capitalizing on several UNM turnovers and trimming the margin to 42-35. But LaTascya Duff hit several key 3-pointers down the stretch to prevent UTEP from getting any closer.

“I just take open shots whenever they’re available,” LaTascya Duff said with a smile. “I’m not really thinking about stopping the other team’s run, but if that’s what happens I’ll take it.”

Jaedyn De La Cerda finished with 11 points, and Anderson added eight for the Lobos. Reus chipped in four points, six assists and four steals off the bench.

Elina Arike finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for UTEP.

Box score: UNM 78, UTEP 66

Dec. 28

Women: San Jose State at UNM, 2 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)