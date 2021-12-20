 Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says - Albuquerque Journal

Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

By Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell was a dangerous and sophisticated predator who caused “deep and lasting harm” to young girls by recruiting and grooming them to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein, a prosecutor told jurors Monday during closing arguments.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe told the jury that Epstein could not have preyed on teenage girls for more than a decade without the help of the British socialite, who she described as the “lady of the house” as Epstein abused girls at a New York mansion, a Florida estate and a ranch in New Mexico.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous,” Moe told jurors who were spaced apart in a courtroom where numerous pandemic precautions were taken. “Maxwell and Epstein committed horrifying crimes.”

The prosecutor said Maxwell was a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing. She ran the same playbook again and again and again.”

“She manipulated her victims and groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Moe said.

Her summation came at the start of the fourth week of a trial that was originally projected to last six weeks.

It will be followed by defense arguments, when Maxwell’s team will once again go back to the idea that she was made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell, 59, was supported in court by four siblings who sat next to one another in the first row of spectators.

Moe faced the jury as Maxwell, in a black mask and white sweater, sat behind her at the defense table and wrote notes, occasionally turning the pages of a notebook.

The prosecutor told jurors that Maxwell was a “posh, smiling age-appropriate woman” who provided cover for Epstein’s “creepy” behavior.

Maxwell has been jailed without bail since her arrest in July 2020. Judge Alison J. Nathan has denied her bail repeatedly, despite her lawyer’s arguments that the pledge of her $22.5 million estate and a willingness to be watched 24 hours a day by armed guards would guarantee her appearance in court.

The closings came after two dozen prosecution witnesses testified, including four women who say they were abused by Epstein with the help of Maxwell when they were teenagers.

A two-day defense presentation included former Epstein employees who had fond memories of Maxwell. It also included testimony from a memory expert, who said memories are particularly vulnerable to corruption as time passes.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Educating incarcerated youth starts at the heart
ABQnews Seeker
Teachers forge strong relationships, help students ... Teachers forge strong relationships, help students make better choices
2
ABQ charter school helps with transition after prison
ABQnews Seeker
Gorden Bernell campuses provide education for ... Gorden Bernell campuses provide education for unique population
3
Space Force is a part of industry's rapid launch ...
ABQnews Seeker
National defense, technology development goals of ... National defense, technology development goals of new branch
4
Manchin deals blow to Democrats' $2 trillion bill
ABQnews Seeker
Measure aims to address child care, ... Measure aims to address child care, climate change
5
Building the space industry ecosystem
Business
Wraparound services accelerate company growth and ... Wraparound services accelerate company growth and new tech development
6
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center plans further expansion
Business
Among the plans is an ‘opportunity ... Among the plans is an ‘opportunity center’ that will feature a commercial kitchen and a makerspace
7
APD investigating homicide in SW ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A dead body was found in ... A dead body was found in a southwest Albuquerque road on Sunday evening after an apparent shooting, according to Albuquerque police. Police were called ...
8
ATVs are illegal on ABQ roads, so why are ...
ABQnews Seeker
City councilor hopes to ‘stiffen up ... City councilor hopes to ‘stiffen up the city’s spine’ on enforcement
9
Water leak closes NHCC Art Museum to public
ABQnews Seeker
The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art ... The National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum is closed to the public due to a water leak on Sunday. According to the Department of ...
10
'Our WWII': Navy medical team deploys to NM to ...
Around the Region
Navy medical team appreciated their time ... Navy medical team appreciated their time in Farmington fighting the pandemic