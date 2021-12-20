Arizona reports 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are reporting 2,176 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Monday push the state’s pandemic totals to 1,338,982 cases and 23,519 known deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus numbered at 2,496 as of Sunday.

Arizona’s largest hospital systems warn that a surge in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and patients seeking treatment for other issues could lead soon to a rationing of care.

Hospitals in more rural parts of the state have put in requests to the federal government for more medical staff.

All have said the majority of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Data from the state Department of Health Services’ dashboard showed that 68.5% of Arizonans old enough to get vaccinated have received at least one shot

That trails the national rates of 76.9% of age-eligible individuals with at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the Health System Alliance of Arizona and member hospitals issued a statewide message urging Arizonans to do everything they can to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The letter was running as a full page ad in Sunday editions of the state’s largest newspaper — The Arizona Republic — and newspapers that publish in Tucson, Flagstaff and Prescott.