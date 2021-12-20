UNM announces vaccine requirement for events at the Pit

The University of New Mexico formally announced Monday afternoon a vaccine requirement for fans entering the Pit for men’s and women’s basketball games to go into effect after the Christmas break.

Under the new rules, those entering the Pit will need to either show proof that they are fully vaccinated or else show a recent negative COVID test. The requirement will not apply to anyone under 12.

The university said in a news release that the requirement is due to increased risks posed by surging COVID-19 numbers and the emerging threat of the omicron variant. The decision was made in consultation with the president’s leadership team, University of New Mexico Hospital leadership and others, the release states.

“The university has a responsibility to our student athletes, coaches, staff and the thousands of passionate Lobo fans, to do what we can to protect the health and safety of those competing, coaching, working, watching, and cheering the game,” athletics director Eddie Nuñez said in the release.

“We ask for your understanding and patience as the new requirements are implemented,” he added. “… Please help us keep our student-athletes and everyone in our community safe.”

The Lobo men’s basketball team hosts Norfolk State at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where the current mask mandate remains in effect, but not anything related to vaccination for COVID-19.

The Lobos’ next game scheduled in the Pit after Christmas is Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. in the Mountain West Conference opener against No. 21 Colorado State (10-0).

UNM is the sixth university in the 11-member Mountain West to impose a vaccine requirement of some sort in place for their arenas, including the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where the Mountain West Tournament is held every March.

The league told the Journal last week a decision related to the vaccine mandate at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and if it will affect hosting the conference tournament has not been made.

Check back online and in Tuesday’s Journal for more details.