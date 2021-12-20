 NM COVID-19 spread slightly dropping as omicron looms - Albuquerque Journal

NM COVID-19 spread slightly dropping as omicron looms

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Diane Johnson. a registered nurse, prepares syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a walk-up shot clinic at the Cesár Chávez Community Center in this April 30 file photo. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s COVID-19 infection and test positivity rates have shown signs of dropping over the last two weeks, even as state health officials brace for a new phase of the pandemic in the form of the increasingly prevalent omicron variant.

After several weeks of rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious delta variant, New Mexico last week saw a decrease in the number of new confirmed cases over a weeklong period.

While New York City and other locations have recorded record-high COVID-19 infection rates in recent days, New Mexico’s test positivity rate has declined from 13.9% as of Dec. 6 to 9.5% as of Monday.

And that’s not just due to more testing, as the 3,110 new cases reported Monday over a three-day period that spanned the weekend were, by daily average, slightly lower than the average of 1,133 new cases per day during a recent weeklong period.

There were also 539 people hospitalized around New Mexico due to COVID-19 as of Monday — down from 610 individuals hospitalized a week earlier.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration this month updated a public health order all hospital employees and those working in state prisons and other congregate facilities to get their booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 17.

That followed a September order that such employees be fully vaccinated against the virus.

As of Monday, roughly 31.8% of New Mexicans age 18 and older had gotten a booster dose of the vaccine, according to state Department of Health data. In all, 88% of adults statewide have received at least one vaccine dose, while 75.4% had completed their initial vaccine series.

Meanwhile, the recent spread of COVID-19 variants has led to an increase of fully vaccinated New Mexicans testing positive for COVID-19. However, unvaccinated individuals still make up the majority of those contract the virus and of those who are hospitalized because of it.

During a four-week period that ended Dec. 13, unvaccinated people made up 72% of new cases recorded statewide and 81.2% of those hospitalized. In addition, of the 141 deaths attributed to COVID-19 during that time period, 115 were unvaccinated — or 81.6% — and 18.4% were fully vaccinated.

That means New Mexicans who are not fully vaccinated had a seven times higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals, according to DOH data.

Despite some positive recent trends, New Mexico’s death toll due to the virus has continued to rise.

State health officials reported 37 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of those deaths have been linked to COVID-19 to 5,614 since March 2020.


