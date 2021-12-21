Suspect identified in SF road rage shooting

SANTA FE — Santa Fe police have identified and issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in the shooting of a female motorist following a road rage incident Sunday morning.

Police are seeking David Dean Gallegos, 27, and asking for the public’s assistance in locating him, police said in a news release.

An arrest warrant charges Gallegos, who frequents Santa Fe and Rio Rancho, with six counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent use of a deadly weapon, the release said.

Gallegos “is considered armed and dangerous” and was last seen driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with silver trim.

According to police, just before 9 a.m. Sunday emergency dispatchers received a call “that reported a dark-colored, small Chevrolet SUV caused at least one motor vehicle crash, and struck at least one vehicle” on Cerrillos near Herrera Drive.

One of the vehicles that was hit followed the suspect to Cerrillos near Herrera Drive where the male suspect got out of his vehicle and fired into the car striking a woman. She received a wound that is not life threatening and was transported to a hospital.

Arriving officers rendered first aid and the suspect fled. Officers interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 505-428-3710 or contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401 or arsweeny@santafenm.gov.