APD, state officials announce crackdown on illegal off-road vehicle use following boy’s death

Off-road vehicles illegally traveling on streets are fiendishly difficult to catch, Albuquerque police said Monday when they announced a crackdown on their use in the city.

An off-road vehicle was involved in a tragedy last week when a man illegally driving an off-road vehicle on Central Avenue ran a red light, fatally striking a 7-year-old boy leaving River of Lights with his family.

The fatal collision is part of a larger pattern Albuquerque patrol officers first noticed in 2020, said Nick Wheeler, APD’s acting motors commander.

Off-road vehicle owners took advantage of light traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic and began driving in packs on city streets, he said.

“We have seen an increase of these vehicles coming into the city limits,” Wheeler said at a news conference near the scene of the fatal Dec. 12 crash.

“We have seen 40, 50, up to 70 vehicles at a time driving down (Interstate)-40, coming into the downtown area, driving on sidewalks, making pedestrians move out of the way for them,” he said.

Wheeler acknowledged that APD’s efforts to cite drivers for illegal off-road vehicle use has fallen short in the past.

“They can go places where police patrol vehicles can’t go,” Wheeler said of off-road vehicles.

To date, officers have issued no citations for their use on city streets, he said, adding, “everything we’ve tried to do to stop them has failed.”

The Albuquerque Police Department and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish announced a joint effort targeting the illegal use of off-road vehicles in prohibited areas.

Police also said they were continuing their search for Sergio Almanza, 27, who police say was driving the off-road vehicle that struck and killed Pronoy Bhattacharya and injured his father as they attempted to cross Central Avenue.

Almanza is charged with homicide by vehicle, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with evidence in the boy’s death. A warrant was issued Wednesday for his arrest.

The crackdown on illegal off-road vehicle drivers will make use of several kinds of off-road and all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles owned by APD and the state, officials said. Aircraft will be used to bolster the effort, they said.

“Clearly, this is not an easy issue for our officers to address,” APD Deputy Chief Mike Smathers said. “I want everyone to know that our officers have been instructed to issue citations and to tow any of these vehicles that they are able to get stopped.” APD has at least seven off-road vehicles, and state Game and Fish has up to 30 such vehicles to assist in the crackdown.

Off-road vehicles are prohibited from any paved roads in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, said Desi Ortiz, a Game and Fish law enforcement coordinator.

Game and Fish officials routinely patrol areas such as the Rio Grande bosque searching for illegal off-road vehicle use, Ortiz said. The agency will make its officers and vehicles available to support police in their effort to catch drivers who illegally use city streets, he said.

Illegal off-road vehicle use can be fined up to $261 for a first offense and up to $451 for subsequent offenses, Ortiz said.

APD Lt. Michael Meisinger warned offenders not to attempt to evade arrest.

“If you run out into the mesa and try to get away, they will be out there waiting for you,” Messinger said. “There will be support overhead that will be able to watch if you try to run home.”